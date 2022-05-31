St Charles MO Legion Baseball

A good showing this Memorial Weekend from our American Legion Post 312 AA team! They opened their season with a 4th place finish in the Elsberry wood bat tourney after narrowly losing their first game against a loaded Elsberry team 1-0 on Thursday. Sat and Sun they responded with a series of exciting games, playing their way back into the trophy circle.

American Legion Baseball is a nationwide organization that has been focused on developing players for almost 100 years. St Charles Post 312 is committed to providing the highest level of baseball possible. The St Charles post currently has a Sr team (aka AAA) and a Jr team (aka AA). The St Charles post is going to add a freshman (A) team next year. We have life-long baseball professionals including former college players that oversee and coach our teams. We provide our District 9 players a free showcase that includes attendance by a number of local college coaches. We also have a playoff system that culminates to a world series that is covered by ESPN3.

The American Legion has helped hundreds if not thousands of players move on to college, semi-pro and professional levels. Approximately half of the MLB Hall of Famers played American Legion baseball. Please contact the St Charles American Legion Post 312 if you are interested in playing. Tryouts will be arranged. Age eligibility ranges from 15 thru 19 So if you are a college player age 19 or under, contact us. We can possibly provide you with more game experience and an opportunity to further sharpen your skills. American Legion baseball does not charge high fees, our commitment is to the players not profit.