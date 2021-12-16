Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – About 7 years ago, the city of Pittsburg completed a Street Tree Inventory that showed that the city had 33,498 street trees. When compared to the 2005 street tree inventory, the 2014 inventory showed that the city had added an estimated 4000 trees.

“It's impressive that the city had managed to add 4,000 trees in 2014,” said the Pittsburgh Tree Service Experts CEO, “However, 4,000 trees in 9 years is not that special. What this suggests is that the Pittsburg city government needs help to expand the city’s urban forest at a much bigger rate.”

Pittsburgh Tree Service Experts is a tree care company that has been operating in Pittsburg for the past 25 years. In the past, the company has reportedly only focused on trees standing on privately owned properties. However, to boost the urban tree canopy in Pittsburg, the company has realized that it will have to work on both private and public properties.

“Pittsburgh Tree Service Experts plans to be part of the urban forest expansion,” said the company’s CEO, “to achieve this goal, we will be joining hands with Tree Pittsburgh. We will also direct our efforts towards the streets and city parks.”

Officially launched in 2006, Tree Pittsburg is a non-profit organization that has been working hard to make trees accessible to more property owners. In 2020, the organization supplied an estimated 8,058 trees, marking an increase of more than 25% from the number supplied in 2019.

“Our goal is to help Tree Pittsburg access more trees,” said the Pittsburgh Tree Service Experts CEO, “By donating more trees to the organization, we will help more people in Pittsburg access free trees. This will help homeowners operating under a budget put more trees on their landscapes.”

Pittsburgh Tree Service Experts notes that it will also be working with the organization to handle tree care procedures. The company’s CEO notes that in collaboration with Tree Pittsburg, his team will be helping the city’s Forestry Department with the maintenance of trees standing in the public parks.

“To increase the number of trees in Pittsburg,” said the Pittsburgh Tree Service Experts CEO, “We have to ensure that we are not losing trees due to lack of professional tree care. To reduce the workload that the forestry department has to handle, we will be volunteering for park and street tree maintenance every few years.”

Pittsburgh Tree Service Experts offices are located at 122 E Commons, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, United States.

