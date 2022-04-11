Cloud Service Faces Several Operational Challenges that We Need To Overcome

Cloud testing is an incredibly powerful tool that can facilitate the rapid deployment and improvement of systems of various scales. At the same time, it introduces various challenges that have to be addressed as thoroughly as possible. Failing to do so can introduce problems ranging from inadequate/incomplete test coverage to compromising the security setup of your organization, or even exposing your business to various legal issues that can end up quite costly.

Many companies in this market have been stepping up their operations significantly recently. Tricentis recently reported that they’re expanding their cloud testing tools on multiple fronts, with more planned changes underway.

Photo By Sigmund On Unsplash

At the same time, expert analysts predict that the cloud market is currently in a perfect position for a new major transition, though there have been some arguments over the areas this will be specifically focused on. Some of the biggest players, like IBM, are already making solid progress in transitioning their mainframe testing to the cloud.

1. Scalability

Scalability is one of the biggest advantages of cloud testing, but it can also become a major problem when working with an inadequately prepared business partner. It’s important to vet potential service providers carefully to ensure that they will be able to deliver the level of service you expect.

The MQL5 Cloud Network is an example of a solution that provides sufficient scaling, even for large-scale projects. With a capacity of 34,000 cores and growing, the company has put a lot of effort into delivering a service that meets all current market expectations. Working with the best service providers on this market can cost a bit more, but it’s a worthwhile investment if you want your testing to produce results you can actually work with.

2. Dynamic Performance Adjustments

You will also often need to scale your performance down and not just up, which can be a problem with some more rigidly structured services which don’t allow you to downscale your load levels as easily. This doesn’t necessarily have to be a problem if you have a strictly defined testing plan that ramps up the load over time, but that’s not always an appropriate solution for most testing purposes, especially if you want to simulate some more dynamic activity.

3. Security

Working with a cloud provider for testing means that you’re often putting a lot of trust in that company’s infrastructure. You have to be sure that you can rely on their own security measures to know that your data will be protected, especially when you’re exposing your networks to high-risk activities in the first place. Working with a competent provider is crucial too. Microsoft, being one of the leading cloud solution providers on the market, has recently significantly stepped up its security game, providing users with tighter, more precise control methods.

It should go without saying that you should deploy advanced monitoring solutions on your end to ensure that you can spot any potential problems as soon as they’ve developed and put a stop to the current testing procedures. Ideally, that kind of monitoring should be provided by your cloud service provider in the first place, but that’s not always an option.

4. Replicating the Right Factors

A good cloud testing setup should allow you to simulate as many different factors as possible. That’s why “cookie-cutter” solutions are usually not adequate, and why you need to work with service providers that offer a more extensive, well-developed network with more configuration options. Sometimes you may need to get really specific with the kinds of factors you’re implementing into your testing, and those are the moments when working with a good provider will really make a difference.

As long as you’re able to create environments that match what you want to test as closely as possible, you’re on the right track. Taking this one step further, you can look into cloud replication tools to easily make those solutions scalable and deployable in just a few clicks.

5. Legal Compliance

Last but definitely not least, you have to be careful about issues like privacy and other potential legal pitfalls. This isn’t only true when working with customer or employee data. There are various situations where you need to deploy additional measures to guarantee full legal compliance, and failing to do so can come at a severe cost. Working with a competent consultant who can guide you through the whole process is pretty much mandatory if you want to avoid any issues. Don’t make the mistake of assuming that you can handle this on your own, as there are many hidden obstacles in this area that most entrepreneurs are unfortunately not aware of.

Those are some of the most common challenges you’ll typically face in cloud testing. Avoiding them usually comes down to finding the right partner to work with from the beginning. A reliable cloud service provider is going to be your best investment in a stable, reliable cloud testing infrastructure that can help you build up your services for years to come. It might take a while until you find the right partner, but it will be well worth all the time and effort.