Bridging the Gap: Interracial Marriages Overcoming Challenges

Cheyenne and Buddy Holland (Holland Family)

“Some would expect that because I was darker skinned, I would marry someone who was also dark skinned,” related Cape Coral resident, Cheyenne Holland. Her parents are an interracial couple, but Cheyenne knew that not everyone supported their choice. “Unfortunately, I was used to those comments.”

Her husband, Buddy, had not grown up exposed to the same prejudices that Cheyenne experienced. So he would take the time to listen to Cheyenne and reassure her, “If all they want to do is judge you on the outside, their opinion doesn’t hold much value to me.”

Happily married for seven years now, the Hollands represent an array of cultures and heritages: Buddy claims Dutch, British, and Polish descent, while Cheyenne traces her ancestry to Cherokee, Muscogee, Lakota, Black, and Irish roots.

This diverse blend resembles one in five new marriages today, according to the Pew Research Center. While statistics suggest that interracial marriages in America have gained greater acceptance, not all couples have that experience.

A particularly stressful time for the Hollands arose when they moved from Oregon to Florida in the autumn of 2020: Riots were still possible in some cities along their route. To prevent trouble, they made what would ordinarily be a five or six day drive in just four. Cheyenne explained, “We were trying to pick areas to spend the night [where] we felt safe as a couple. It was concerning because of the increased racial tension in each city. I was afraid if people saw us together, they would make problems for us. I wanted to avoid that.”

Still, the Hollands have found ways to cope. Shared religious faith along with a community of fellow believers have been invaluable in navigating the cultural complexities. As Jehovah’s Witnesses, both Buddy and Cheyenne grew up worshipping and associating with a diverse group of people. Their parents and fellow congregants were supportive when they began to date and later married.

According to a study conducted by the University of Utah, married couples who had shared values reported higher levels of marital happiness and individual well-being than those who did not.

The Hollands, described the positive impact of applying Bible principles in their marriage: “They have everlasting value… When Cheyenne and I apply principles like ‘loving your neighbor,’ we see that it not only makes us happy individually, it also draws us closer together with our closest neighbor, our spouse.” Cheyenne added, “Even if you have cultural differences, as long as you have good communication and the same goals, you can work through everything. Cherish the ones who are supportive of your marriage.”