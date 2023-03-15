WGU and KFC Foundation Offer Flexible Higher Education Opportunities to KFC Employees Across New York

The KFC Foundation partners with Western Governors University to provide full college tuition coverage for employees.

KFC has announced a new initiative to support its employees in pursuing higher education. Through a partnership with Western Governors University (WGU), the fast-food chain will cover 100% of college tuition for eligible employees who enroll in one of over 60 bachelor's and master's degree programs at the private online university. The program will be accessible to KFC employees from their first day on the job and will be administered through the KFC Foundation.

Unlike many tuition reimbursement programs, the KFC-WGU partnership is non-competitive, meaning that all eligible employees who apply and enroll will receive full tuition coverage. Additionally, because WGU offers rolling start dates each month, KFC employees can begin taking classes whenever they choose after being accepted into the program.

Emma Horn, Executive Director of the KFC Foundation, emphasized the flexibility of the WGU program in accommodating the busy schedules of working adults. "The program at WGU is perfect for someone who may not have enough hours in the day to balance a traditional college experience on top of a full- or part-time job and other life priorities," Horn said.

Rebecca L. Watts, who oversees WGU's operations in New York, praised the partnership for its potential to expand access to education. "Completing a degree program can change lives, families, and communities," Watts said. "But not everyone has the same access to education." Time, location, and cost are some of the biggest barriers keeping our neighbors—especially those already in the workforce—from attending college. "We're proud to partner with the KFC Foundation to address those obstacles and expand pathways to opportunity for KFC restaurant employees."

With 157 KFC locations across New York, including 40 in the five boroughs, the tuition coverage program has the potential to benefit a significant number of KFC employees and their families.

