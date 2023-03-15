Lunchables in School Cafeterias

Kraft Heinz Brings Lunchables to School Cafeterias

Kraft Heinz, the maker of Lunchables, announced on Tuesday that it will soon offer the popular snack packs in school cafeterias across the United States. Starting in the 2023–24 school year, school administrators will be able to purchase lunchables for their students to buy or receive through a free lunch program.

More Than Just a Grocery Store Staple

For years, lunchables have been a favorite snack among American children, but now they won't just be available at grocery stores. Students will have the option to enjoy the popular snack directly from their school cafeteria.

New and Improved Lunchables

The two lunch offerings available in schools will be the Turkey and Cheddar Cracker Stacker and the Extra Cheesy Pizza. According to Kraft Heinz, both options meet National School Lunch Program guidelines, with a specialized recipe that incorporates more protein and whole grains, reduced saturated fat and sodium, and an increased serving size.

Meeting Nutritional Guidelines

The Turkey and Cheddar Cracker Stacker comes in a 3.5-ounce container and includes 2-ounce equivalents of meat or meat alternatives and 1-ounce equivalents of grain. The pizza option comes in a 5.05-ounce container and also includes 2-ounce equivalents of meat or meat alternative, 2-ounce equivalents of grain, 1/8 cup of red or orange vegetables, and meets the whole grain rich criteria.

A Healthy and Convenient Option

The new Lunchables offerings are a healthier and more convenient option for school lunches. With more protein and whole grains and reduced saturated fat and sodium, they meet the nutritional guidelines set by the National School Lunch Program. Students can enjoy a tasty and satisfying snack without sacrificing nutrition.