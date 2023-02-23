Rice Noodle Bowl

Rozzebud

This authentic Thai-inspired recipe by Plant prepped will have you booking your next flight to Asia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aDbWt_0kwb3pdF00
I took this picture after I made the dish.Photo byRozalia Kieliszkiewicz

A rice noodle bowl full of flavour, and pungency, with Jalapeno peppers adding an intense spiciness.

Mixed with Lime Garlic dressing, this dish holds different herbs and spices such as Cilantro, Curry, and Tamari, resulting in a unique combination of flavours and aromas for the tastebuds to enjoy!

The Baked red curry tofu will be a great source of Plant based protein to your diet, with essential minerals, vitamins, and fibre. In addition, cholesterol-free food containing polyunsaturated fat can improve your heart health and reduce your risk of certain diseases and conditions by plowing down this meal.

Lastly, Carrots, Radishes, and Cucumbers add a high amount of vitamin C. These antioxidant and protective immune-boosting compounds will have you feeling refreshed, strong and ready to rock and roll!

Ingredients and Recipe

Organic Tofu 227g

Red Curry Paste

GF Tamari 2 tbsp

Rice Noodles 200g

Carrot 1 large

Mini Cucumber 1

Jalapeno Pepper

Cilantro 10g

Green Onion

Radishes 4

Sesame Oil 1 tbsp

Chopped Peanuts 2 tbsp

Rice Vinegar 1 tbsp

Lime

Garlic Clove

Brown Sugar Packet 1/2

  • Preheat the oven to 425 F
  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
  • Pat dry the tofu with a kitchen towel to remove excess moisture.
  • Place the curry paste on a baking sheet, add half of the tamari and 2-3 tablespoons of oil, and combine with your hands. Rip the tofu into bite-size pieces and mix with the curry sauce. Bake for 15-20 minutes. Stir the first 10 minutes.
  • Peel and cut the carrot into matchsticks.
  • Cut the cucumber into half moons.
  • Thinly slice the green onion, and separate the white parts from the green.
  • Cut the radishes into matchsticks.
  • Thinly slice most of the jalapeno pepper and finely chop about one tablespoon.
  • Pick the leaves of the cilantro.
  • Place the sugar in a bowl, add the juice of a lime, the vinegar, and the remaining tamari, and grate the garlic, the chopped jalapeno pepper, and the white parts of the green onion stir to combine.
  • Add the noodles to the boiling water and cook for 2-3 minutes or until al dente. Drain and mix with the sesame oil.
  • Divide the noodles between bowls, and top with the tofu, carrots, radishes, cucumbers, jalapenos, cilantro, and chopped peanuts. Spoon the lime dressing over each bowl. Enjoy!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food# Nutrition# Journalism# Health# Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Published by

A student of Journalism, A Spiritual Writer and Psychic Advisor, and a Business Owner of Soul Food Fitness. You can expect information on spirituality, psychology, nutrition, health and fitness, travel, Justice, and Science.

New York, NY
27 followers

More from Rozzebud

Crispy Baja Tofu Tacos

If you love tacos, this Plant Prepped recipe will be a hit and have Taco Bell going out of business!. This tasty dish is packed with flavour and can be ready quickly. It's great for a quick, easy weeknight dinner or a fun weekend meal. Plus, the ingredients are simple and affordable, making it an ideal choice for anyone looking to enjoy a delicious taco meal.

Read full story

Miso Mushroom Bao Buns

This cultured-inspired recipe by Plant Prepped brought me back to my Love for Bao Buns when I lived in China briefly in 2018. With a mushroom-based meal high in protein content, you can be sure to get your daily dose of Iron and Selenium, blood-building minerals. In addition, they are considered an immune-boosting food, high in niacin, folic acid, potassium, and phosphorus.

Read full story

Mediterranean Pesto Fusilli

This Plant Prepped Mediterranean dish will have you experiencing the culture's finest without leaving your home. Vegan and Plant-based, you can have a healthy nervous system and smooth-looking skin with this olive-based meal.

Read full story
4 comments

Chickpea Massa-man Curry

A Plant Prepped Inspired Recipe delivers a high potassium profile with raw nutrients and digesting protein, supporting the Liver and Kidneys. Chickpeas are high in thiamin, niacin, pantothenic acid, iron, calcium, potassium, and phosphorus.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy