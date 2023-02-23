This authentic Thai-inspired recipe by Plant prepped will have you booking your next flight to Asia.

I took this picture after I made the dish. Photo by Rozalia Kieliszkiewicz

A rice noodle bowl full of flavour, and pungency, with Jalapeno peppers adding an intense spiciness.

Mixed with Lime Garlic dressing, this dish holds different herbs and spices such as Cilantro, Curry, and Tamari, resulting in a unique combination of flavours and aromas for the tastebuds to enjoy!

The Baked red curry tofu will be a great source of Plant based protein to your diet, with essential minerals, vitamins, and fibre. In addition, cholesterol-free food containing polyunsaturated fat can improve your heart health and reduce your risk of certain diseases and conditions by plowing down this meal.

Lastly, Carrots, Radishes, and Cucumbers add a high amount of vitamin C. These antioxidant and protective immune-boosting compounds will have you feeling refreshed, strong and ready to rock and roll!

Ingredients and Recipe

Organic Tofu 227g

Red Curry Paste

GF Tamari 2 tbsp

Rice Noodles 200g

Carrot 1 large

Mini Cucumber 1

Jalapeno Pepper

Cilantro 10g

Green Onion

Radishes 4

Sesame Oil 1 tbsp

Chopped Peanuts 2 tbsp

Rice Vinegar 1 tbsp

Lime

Garlic Clove

Brown Sugar Packet 1/2