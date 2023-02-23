This authentic Thai-inspired recipe by Plant prepped will have you booking your next flight to Asia.
A rice noodle bowl full of flavour, and pungency, with Jalapeno peppers adding an intense spiciness.
Mixed with Lime Garlic dressing, this dish holds different herbs and spices such as Cilantro, Curry, and Tamari, resulting in a unique combination of flavours and aromas for the tastebuds to enjoy!
The Baked red curry tofu will be a great source of Plant based protein to your diet, with essential minerals, vitamins, and fibre. In addition, cholesterol-free food containing polyunsaturated fat can improve your heart health and reduce your risk of certain diseases and conditions by plowing down this meal.
Lastly, Carrots, Radishes, and Cucumbers add a high amount of vitamin C. These antioxidant and protective immune-boosting compounds will have you feeling refreshed, strong and ready to rock and roll!
Ingredients and Recipe
Organic Tofu 227g
Red Curry Paste
GF Tamari 2 tbsp
Rice Noodles 200g
Carrot 1 large
Mini Cucumber 1
Jalapeno Pepper
Cilantro 10g
Green Onion
Radishes 4
Sesame Oil 1 tbsp
Chopped Peanuts 2 tbsp
Rice Vinegar 1 tbsp
Lime
Garlic Clove
Brown Sugar Packet 1/2
- Preheat the oven to 425 F
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
- Pat dry the tofu with a kitchen towel to remove excess moisture.
- Place the curry paste on a baking sheet, add half of the tamari and 2-3 tablespoons of oil, and combine with your hands. Rip the tofu into bite-size pieces and mix with the curry sauce. Bake for 15-20 minutes. Stir the first 10 minutes.
- Peel and cut the carrot into matchsticks.
- Cut the cucumber into half moons.
- Thinly slice the green onion, and separate the white parts from the green.
- Cut the radishes into matchsticks.
- Thinly slice most of the jalapeno pepper and finely chop about one tablespoon.
- Pick the leaves of the cilantro.
- Place the sugar in a bowl, add the juice of a lime, the vinegar, and the remaining tamari, and grate the garlic, the chopped jalapeno pepper, and the white parts of the green onion stir to combine.
- Add the noodles to the boiling water and cook for 2-3 minutes or until al dente. Drain and mix with the sesame oil.
- Divide the noodles between bowls, and top with the tofu, carrots, radishes, cucumbers, jalapenos, cilantro, and chopped peanuts. Spoon the lime dressing over each bowl. Enjoy!
