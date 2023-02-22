Miso Mushroom Bao Buns

This cultured-inspired recipe by Plant Prepped brought me back to my Love for Bao Buns when I lived in China briefly in 2018.

With a mushroom-based meal high in protein content, you can be sure to get your daily dose of Iron and Selenium, blood-building minerals. In addition, they are considered an immune-boosting food, high in niacin, folic acid, potassium, and phosphorus.

With calcium-rich kale as a side dish, this meal will make you strong, warm, and resilient through any storm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2CyY_0kv2TqdU00
I took this picture after I Made the DishPhoto byRozalia Kieliszkiewicz

Ingredients

6 Bao Buns

1/4 cup Vegan Mayo

3 Tbsp Miso Paste

1/2 Garlic Clove

3 Radishes

Carrot

Shallot

Mini Cucumber

1 Packet of Brown Sugar

1 tbsp of White Vinegar

Green Onion

Kale Bunch

Jalapeno Pepper

1/2 Cup Edamame

2 tbsp Soy Sauce

1/2 Lemon

1 tbsp of Sesame Oil

400g of Mushrooms

1 tsp Garlic Powder

  • Preheat the oven to 425F
  • Peel and cut the carrot into matchsticks. Place into a bowl.
  • Cut the radishes and cucumber into matchsticks and add to the bowl with the carrots.
  • Slice the shallot into half-moons and add to the bowl with the carrots. Add the vinegar and sugar, season with salt and pepper and toss to combine.
  • Place the vegan mayo into a bowl, add about 1/3 of the miso paste, grate the garlic and whisk until smooth.
  • Thinly slice the jalapeno pepper into rounds.
  • Thinly slice the green onion at an angle.
  • De-stem and thinly slice the kale. Place into a large bowl, add the green onion, soy sauce, sesame oil and the juice of a lemon to taste. Massage with your hands to combine.
  • Bring a medium pot of water to a boil.
  • Wipe, cut the mushrooms in half and Place on a baking sheet. Add the garlic powder, remaining miso paste, and 2-4 tablespoons of oil. Gently massage the mushrooms to ensure they are coated in seasoning on all sides. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until lightly browned. Stir after the first 10 minutes.
  • Place a strainer or colander over the pot of boiling water. Make sure the water doesn't touch the bottom of the filter. Place 2 or 3 buns into the filter, cover and steam for 2-4 minutes or until incredibly soft and puffy.
  • Once all buns have steamed, remove the filter, and add the edamame to the boiling water. Cook for 1-2 minutes, then drain, add to the kale, and toss to combine. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.
  • Carefully open each bun, spread the miso mayo on both sides, and layer with the quick pickled veggies, mushrooms, and jalapeno peppers. Serve with kale edamame slaw, and enjoy!

The recipe made by https://plantprepped.com/

