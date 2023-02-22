Miso Mushroom Bao Buns

This cultured-inspired recipe by Plant Prepped brought me back to my Love for Bao Buns when I lived in China briefly in 2018.
With a mushroom-based meal high in protein content, you can be sure to get your daily dose of Iron and Selenium, blood-building minerals. In addition, they are considered an immune-boosting food, high in niacin, folic acid, potassium, and phosphorus.
With calcium-rich kale as a side dish, this meal will make you strong, warm, and resilient through any storm.
Ingredients
6 Bao Buns
1/4 cup Vegan Mayo
3 Tbsp Miso Paste
1/2 Garlic Clove
3 Radishes
Carrot
Shallot
Mini Cucumber
1 Packet of Brown Sugar
1 tbsp of White Vinegar
Green Onion
Kale Bunch
Jalapeno Pepper
1/2 Cup Edamame
2 tbsp Soy Sauce
1/2 Lemon
1 tbsp of Sesame Oil
400g of Mushrooms
1 tsp Garlic Powder
- Preheat the oven to 425F
- Peel and cut the carrot into matchsticks. Place into a bowl.
- Cut the radishes and cucumber into matchsticks and add to the bowl with the carrots.
- Slice the shallot into half-moons and add to the bowl with the carrots. Add the vinegar and sugar, season with salt and pepper and toss to combine.
- Place the vegan mayo into a bowl, add about 1/3 of the miso paste, grate the garlic and whisk until smooth.
- Thinly slice the jalapeno pepper into rounds.
- Thinly slice the green onion at an angle.
- De-stem and thinly slice the kale. Place into a large bowl, add the green onion, soy sauce, sesame oil and the juice of a lemon to taste. Massage with your hands to combine.
- Bring a medium pot of water to a boil.
- Wipe, cut the mushrooms in half and Place on a baking sheet. Add the garlic powder, remaining miso paste, and 2-4 tablespoons of oil. Gently massage the mushrooms to ensure they are coated in seasoning on all sides. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until lightly browned. Stir after the first 10 minutes.
- Place a strainer or colander over the pot of boiling water. Make sure the water doesn't touch the bottom of the filter. Place 2 or 3 buns into the filter, cover and steam for 2-4 minutes or until incredibly soft and puffy.
- Once all buns have steamed, remove the filter, and add the edamame to the boiling water. Cook for 1-2 minutes, then drain, add to the kale, and toss to combine. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.
- Carefully open each bun, spread the miso mayo on both sides, and layer with the quick pickled veggies, mushrooms, and jalapeno peppers. Serve with kale edamame slaw, and enjoy!
