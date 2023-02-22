Mediterranean Pesto Fusilli

This Plant Prepped Mediterranean dish will have you experiencing the culture's finest without leaving your home.

Vegan and Plant-based, you can have a healthy nervous system and smooth-looking skin with this olive-based meal.

Olives and Olive oil are high in monounsaturated fats that balance the body's LDL to HDL cholesterol ratio, improving cardiovascular health and protecting the skin from sunburn.

By enjoying this Plant Oil cold pressed or in its natural form, you can reduce oxidative stress with the increased Vitamin E content, protecting the brain and cell tissue from the risk of developing cancer.

This pasta dish is high in oregano and garlic. Thus, these natural viral and antibiotic herbs protect you from viruses and bacterial infections.

This picture I took after I made the Dish Photo by Rozalia Kieliszkiewicz

Ingredients

170g Brown Rice Fusilli

2 tbsp Vegan Pesto

Kalamata Olives

Green Pepper

Tomato

Broccoli Bunch

2 Garlic Clothes

1 tsp of Dry Oregano

1/2 Red Onion

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

Roughly chop the pepper and the tomato.

Cut the broccoli into small florets, and discard the stalk.

Finely Chop the garlic.

Cut the olives in half.

Thinly slice the red onion.

Add the Fusilli to the pot with the boiling water and cook for 8-9 minutes or until al dente, then drain. Add half of the Vegan pesto, drizzle with olive oil, and toss to combine.

Preheat a pan over medium-high heat and once hot at 1-3 tablespoons of oil, followed by the broccoli. Cook for 3-4 minutes; add the garlic and cook for 2-3 more. Add the Green peppers, tomatoes, olives, oregano, and onions, season with salt and pepper and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the Fusilli and the remaining pesto and toss to combine. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.

Divide the pasta between bowls and enjoy.

Recipe by https://plantprepped.com/

Your Aspiring Journalist and Holistic Nutritionist

Rozalia