Chickpea Massa-man Curry

Rozzebud

A Plant Prepped Inspired Recipe delivers a high potassium profile with raw nutrients and digesting protein, supporting the Liver and Kidneys. Chickpeas are high in thiamin, niacin, pantothenic acid, iron, calcium, potassium, and phosphorus.

Calming for the Nervous System, the high B Vitamins content in chickpeas help relieve stress, fatigue, anxiety, nervousness, insomnia, and hyperactivity. They also clean up the skin and reduce dry and itchy dermatitis, rashes, and cracks at the corners of the mouth.

With powerful root vegetables such as Carrots and Potatoes delivering Vitamin A, C and B, you will have healthy skin, a full head of hair and energy throughout the gloomy winter months.

I took the picture after I made this Dish :)

Ingredients:

Chickpeas Can

Potato 300 g

Onion 1 small

Massa-man Curry Paste

Spices (Turmeric, Pepper, Salt, Curry) 1 Tbsp

Coconut Milk 1/2 cup

Jasmine Rice

Red Pepper

Carrot

Small Cucumber

Green Onion

Cilantro

Lime

Bay Leaf

  • Rinse the Rise, combine with 1 Cup of Water, bring to a boil, then cover, reduce heat to low and cook for 12 - 15 minutes.
  • Finely Chop the Onion
  • Peel and dice the potato into 1/2-inch chunks
  • Bring a kettle of water to a boil.
  • Preheat a large pan over medium-high heat and once hot, add 2 -3 tablespoons of oil, followed by the onions, and cook for 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Then add the curry paste and spices and cook for 4 - 5 minutes more.
  • Add the potatoes and drained chickpeas to the pan, 2 cups of boiling water from the kettle, and add the coconut milk, peanuts, and bay leaf. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed, and cover and reduce heat to medium. Cook for 15 - 20 minutes or until the potatoes are cooked. Stir occasionally. Add more water if the curry seems dry.
  • Peel and thinly slice the carrot at an angle.
  • Thinly slice the red pepper.
  • Thinly slice the green onion at an angle.
  • Chop the cilantro
  • Combine the veggies in a bowl, season with salt and pepper, and add lime juice to taste and 1-2 teaspoons of oil.
  • Divide the Jasmine Rice, Massa-man curry and red pepper salad between plates. Enjoy!

Recipe created by: https://plantprepped.com/

Your Holistic Nutritionist

Rozalia

