Top 5 strangest places on Earth

Roy

1. The Great Blue Hole

The Great Blue Hole is a large submarine sinkhole off the coast of Belize on the Caribbean Sea. Its diameter is 300 m and its depth is more than 120 m. Its unique appearance is mainly due to the coral ring, which raps around it.

It is located approximately 80 km away from Belize City and can even be seen from space. It was formed during several episodes of quaternary glaciations when sea levels were at a much lower level. As the ocean began to rise again, the caves were flooded with water. This place is frequently visited by advanced divers, who go down to a depth of up to 40 m!

2.The Richat Structure

The Richat Structure also known as the Eye of the Sahara is a mysterious geological phenomenon located at the western edge of the Sahara desert in Mauretania. It is a rock formation of unclear origin, has a circular shape which is 40 km in diameter. Scientist have different theories about its creation, the most popular being that it is uplifted rock formed by erosion settlement. Ever since the first space missions in the 60′s, when it was discovered, it attracts great attention by physicists and geologists.

3. Salar de Uyuni

Salar de Uyuni is the largest salt flat on Earth. It lies in the Bolivian Andes at an altitude of over 3500 m. The Salar was formed as a result of prehistoric Lake Transformantions. It is now covered with white crust of salt, over 5 m thick and is characterized by an extraordinary flatness. The maximum difference in height over the whole area is only 1 m. It contains around 60% of the world’s lithium reserves.

4. The Wave

The Wave is a sandstone rock formation situated on the border of Utah and Arizona states in USA. Its beginnings date back to around 2000 years ago, the Jurassic era. Its largest structures reach sizes of up to 20 feet wide and 36 feet in length. It is very popular among hikers and photographers for its picturesque, undulating forms.

5. Giant’s Causeway

The Giant’s Causeway is an area of about 37000 interlocking basalt columns, which are a result of a volcanic eruption around 60 million years ago. It is located on the northeast coast of Northern Ireland and was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO back in 1986. Most of the columns have a hexagonal shape section, with the tallest reaching up to 12 m. It is the most popular tourist attraction in Northern Ireland.

