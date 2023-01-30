The fourth armed attack took place in California on Saturday

Los Angeles, CA

The fourth armed attack of this month took place in California on Saturday. At least three people were killed and four were injured. (according to stirileProTV)

Everything happened in Beverly Crest, an affluent neighborhood in Los Angeles, announces Sergeant Frank Preciado from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), writes AP, quoted by News. ro.

At least four of the seven people shot were outside, and three were killed in a vehicle.

The identities of the victims were not immediately established.

The injured persons were taken to the hospital and were in critical condition.

Preciado declares that he has no information about the reason for the attack or whether it took place in a residence. (source: stirileProTV)

It is the fourth armed attack in California this month.

If you want to be informed o the matter at a national level, you can follow the Gun Violence Archive:

This comes right after Joe Biden asked Congress to ban the sale of assault guns after the California attacks. (source: Digi24.ro)

Joe Biden: ‘Even as we await further details on these shootings, we know the scourge of gun violence across America requires stronger action.’
“I once again urge both chambers of Congress to act quickly and deliver this Assault Weapons Ban to my desk, and take action to keep American communities, schools, workplaces, and homes safe.” (according to The Guardian)

Assault-style rifles have often been used in mass shootings across the US, although it’s unclear whether the ban endorsed by Biden would have prevented the most recent attacks in California.

You can read more details in the Guardian US.

