Will the Duke and Duchess of Sussex join King and Queen Consort at Buckingham Palace for the historic coronation?

Roxana Anton

Photo byeNCA on YouTube Creative Commons Attribution 3.0

According to the Daily Mail UK, the controversial couple will not join the historic moment of the balcony appearance, during the coronation of king Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of York are 'unlikely' to join the King and Queen Consort on the balcony during the Coronation, The Mail on Sunday understands.
Last night Buckingham Palace confirmed that the newly crowned King and Queen will appear at Buckingham Palace after the ceremony in May.
As with the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee last year, the line-up of Royals alongside them will be restricted to working members of the family. That will exclude Prince Harry, Meghan, and Prince Andrew, who no longer carry out official duties.

Harry and Meghan quit their roles in the Royal Family three years ago when they left Britain to start a new life in California. In the past years, they have released interviews and documentaries that were controversially presenting the British Royal House. Prince Harry's bombshell latest memoir gave plenty of intimate details concerning the royals, so it is believed that a real gap is now created between the Dukes of Sussex and the Family.

There is no indication from Buckingham Palace that Harry and Meghan would be barred from attending the event on May 6, which falls on the fourth birthday of their son Archie, the Daily Mail wrote.

Yet even if the couple does attend, a senior Royal insider said that it would be 'unlikely' that they would be included in major public appearances, including the balcony moment.

Buckingham Palace has not commented.

But contrary to initial analysis, there is now a discussion of 'peace talks' between the brothers and their father before the coronation which, all going well, could pave the way to them attending the event itself. (source: the Daily Mail UK)

# dukes of sussex# royals# harry meghan# king coronation# king charles

