Photo by Frankie Fouganthin Creative Commons Attribution

Photo by http://www.president.gov.ua/ Creative Commons Attribution

There is nothing in the world to make someone think that the two High personalities of their respective states could ever share something in common.

HSH Charlene Wittstock is living a more quiet life restoring her health in the beautiful Principality of Monaco, while Volodymyr Zelensky is still dealing with the war that is devastating his country against Russia.

But these two great personalities do have a very special date to share: they are born on the same day of the same year, on January 25, 1978. That makes them both 45 years old.

This allows us all to say Happy Birthday beloved Princess Charlene, and Happy Birthday dear President Zelensky!

According to Hello Magazine, Princess Charlene was treated to a special day with her husband, Prince Albert, and their eight-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Prince Albert confirmed to PEOPLE magazine that he and Charlene will attend King Charles III'd coronation in London on 6 May, and no doubt the princess will choose something spectacular to wear for the service.

On his birthday occasion, President Zelensky's wife Olena Zelenska send a beautiful message on Twitter.

On her Instagram official profile, Olena Zelenska completed her message:

"I am often asked how he has changed this year. And I always answer: he hasn't changed. He is the same. The same guy I met when I was 17. But in fact, something has changed: now he smiles less. For example, like in this photo... I wish you more reasons to smile. And you know what it takes. We all know. You have enough stubbornness. The most important thing is to have a lot of health. So always be healthy! I want to always smile with you. Give me this opportunity," Olena Zelenska wrote on Instagram.