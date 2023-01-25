Is Madonna doing a new music tour at 64?

Madonna in 2008 Photo by David Shankbone/ Creative Commons Attribution

How obsessed the famous pop star is with her music and artistic expression, we already understood in more than 44 years of an astonishing career.

A recent Vanity Fair pictorial confirms the new announcement: yes, the Queen of Pop is going on tour again at 64. It's going to be called the Celebration Tour, and it's going to have all the great songs that made Madonna a worldwide superstar.

"Madonna and Live Nation have announced The Celebration Tour, her 12th, but also the first to celebrate four decades of music and her greatest hits! Kicking off in Vancouver on July 15th, the tour will visit multiple cities in the United States and Canada, as well as the United Kingdom and Europe. Tickets are on sale Friday, January 20th at 10 am (All local times)."

We can read the above official announcement on her youtube channel.

On the recent cover of Vanity Fair, Madonna appears as an interesting representation of the Virgin Mary, another pictorial shows her as a feminine incarnation of Jesus, alongside female disciples, which can be easily understood as artistic expression and respect for religion.

"I do think it’s vital to pray and to have a connection with some spiritual lifestyle/life force or whatever you want to call it. There is just no way you can survive and get through life without connecting to the idea that there is a higher power and energy force - many energy forces. That there is a metaphysical, mystical world that we are all a part of and need to stay connected to».

the artist said in one of the interviews.

Another role that she does very well is Frida Khalo, her favorite female painter, wearing a corset as a suggestive way to say women are free and women are still trapped.

The recent Vanity Fair pictorials are all interesting and show Madonna maybe for the first time deeply happy, in peace, serene, and in great shape.