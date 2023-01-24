Opinion: Did the Royals know what was written in "Spare" even before its publication?

Photo by Commons Wikimedia

Lately, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity has diminished so much in the eyes of both British and American people that they are possibly some of the most hated celebrities and personalities of the moment. (read the full report here)

It's all in the family, one might think, after finding out that Lucy Middleton, Kate's cousin, had possibly already read Prince Harry's memoir before publishing.

A cousin who works in the London legal office of Penguin Random House, "Spare"'s publisher, could be handy. Especially if the cousin in question is a lawyer, and among her responsibilities, there is also previewing the manuscripts in case of controversial content. But did Harry know that? And what about Kate Middleton and Prince William? Did they know that too? It's hard to believe they didn't. (source: io donna. it)

Lucy Middleton Photo by Linkedin

Kate and Lucy Middleton are very close and see each other often. As girls, they went on holiday together and in the early 2000s, the future Princess of Wales went several times to visit her cousin in Florence. (source: io donna. it)

Lucy Middleton is the daughter of Richard Middleton, Kate's father's older brother, and for seven years, she has been a lawyer in the legal department of Penguin Random House, the publishing house that now holds the record for the best-selling non-fiction book of the day. Its publication: Harry's "Spare" memoir. (source: io donna. it)

Specializing in defamation, privacy, and confidentiality, Kate's cousin's involvement in the publication of "Spare" has raised questions. Lucy Middleton may have given a sneak peek at the content herself. But was she somehow involved in the cuts made shortly before the publication? Did she let a sneak peek at Kate? Or did she remain on Harry's side, "betraying" her cousin? (source: vanity fair. it)

Were Kate and William informed about the memoir's content and agreed on doing some cuts and modifications to avoid possible upcoming legal issues? (source: vanity fair. it)

We cannot know for sure, as their reaction has been very neutral. The Royal Family's motto has long been 'never complain, never explain' and, with the members of the Royal family resuming their royal engagements, they seem to be following this tradition. (source: the Dailymail.co.uk)