Kate Middleton's reactions to Prince Harry's accusations from his memoir

Photo by Carfax2/ Creative Commons Attribution

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton at the Garter Procession 2008 Photo by Photo and work: Minerva97/Creative Commons Attribution

After being voted as one of the celebrities that Americans can't stand in 2022, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are more in vogue than ever, with the recently published memoir "Spare".

According to Ranker.com, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "are more ahead" this year, on the most annoying celebrities list. Harry "evolved" to number 6 at the top, after 23d last year, but this doesn't stop him from being the man of the moment.

In his memoir, "Spare", prince Harry also writes about Kate Middleton and the "cold war" with his wife Meghan, probably one of the book's "most interesting" topics.

Harry seems to draw a shadow on the woman repeatedly voted as the best dressed and most liked personality by the British, also the best suited to be England's future queen.

But how does Kate react to Harry's claims?

According to some sources quoting a Royal expert, the Princess of Wales is 'outraged and hurt,' says Tom Bower, author of "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors". (Adevarul. ro)

A more recent report in the Daily Mail UK informs that

"the Princess of Wales has 'already moved on' after being left 'baffled' by Prince Harry's claims in his bombshell memoir".

Kate has reportedly 'dismissed' the Duke of Sussex's accusations against her in the book, including that she and Prince William 'stereotyped' Meghan Markle as a 'biracial American actress'. Also, she denies the accusations about having a "cold war" with Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

The Mirror reports the Princess of Wales remains 'immersed' in her royal duties and has been largely unfazed by Harry's claims in the book.

Kate is busy continuing her work on improving early years education and experiences for children in the UK. The early year's development is one of her most important priorities. (source: the mirror.co.uk)