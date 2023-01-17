Charlene Wittstock: the Monaco family grows, but to live happily one must remain in the shadow

Charlene, Princess of Monaco, poses for the cover of MyWorldClass magazine. Photo by Gil Zetbase/ Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike

Albert and Charlene, a family that finally seems happy and that leaves behind the gossip that wanted the couple on the verge of divorce. The media even advanced the supposition of a billionaire agreement for the presence of Charlene close to the prince. (source: tgcom24mediaset.it)

We don't know if all of that is true, but we do know that our beloved Princess seems to get better every day.

She is much better off than when she returned from South Africa after months of ongoing health complications. (source: vanity fair. it)

Her Serene Highness recently declared in an interview with the local newspaper Monaco Matin that she feels "much better than in recent years".

"I feel less pain and a lot more energy," although she continues to recover, "rebalancing," which will take time, she said. In the same interview, she confessed that "my family and loved ones are my rock" to which she always turns when her body or mind is weak.

Very interesting is also the Princess' point of view about being famous:

"to live happily, one must live hidden in the shadow".

She did not mention the names of the people who do so well by her side, although it was speculated that she was referring to her husband, Prince Albert and their twins, Princes Jacques and Gabriella, and brother Gareth Wittstock, who lives in Monaco since Charlène became a princess. (source: vanity fair. it)

Recently, Charlene's family became wider as her parents also moved from South Africa to the Principality of Monaco, to be closer to their lovely daughter. (Corriere. it)

Sources say that the transformation is down to her increasing devotion to her Catholic faith, as well as the proximity of her parents Lynette and Mike who have joined her brother in the principality from their native South Africa to support the Princess." (dailymail.co.uk)

'It has made the world of difference,' said a palace source in Monte Carlo who has known Albert and Charlene since before their wedding.

'The Wittstocks have moved into a house that's just a few minutes drive away from Charlene, and they meet all the time.

'They make her feel safe and secure and remind her of the far more carefree life she enjoyed in South Africa before becoming a Monaco princess." (source: dailymail.co.uk)