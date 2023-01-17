Prince Albert of Monaco attends the funeral of the last king of Greece

Photo by Wikimedia Commons/Creative Commons Attribution

There are Royal families that seem to be more serious, and where, for the moment, life goes on with more serenity than in the British landscape.

Albert II of Monaco seems to be right on track, he is endlessly traveling to honor his duties as the ruler of the Principality of Monaco.

A few days ago Prince Albert attended the funeral service of Constantine II, the last King of Greece, at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens.

Royals from all over Europe were present: the United Kingdom, Denmark, Luxembourg, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, and Spain. (source: Repubblica.it)

Constantine II (2 June 1940 – 10 January 2023) was the last King of Greece, from 6 March 1964 until the abolition of the Greek monarchy on 1 June 1973. (source: Wikipedia)

He acceded as king in 1964 following the death of his father, King Paul. Later that year he married Princess Anne-Marie of Denmark with whom he eventually had five children.

The 1973 Greek republic referendum on 29 July, ratified the abolition. There were questions concerning the validity of this referendum and whether people were pressured to vote for a republic. Therefore, a fresh referendum was held after the restoration of democracy in 1974. This second referendum was held after the fall of the junta as the 1974 Greek republic referendum on 8 December 1974 and confirmed the abolition of the monarchy and the establishment of the Third Hellenic Republic. Constantine, who was not allowed to return to Greece for the campaign, accepted the results of the plebiscite. He died in Athens on 10 January 2023, following increased health problems. (source: Wikipedia)

Constantine was also a competitive sailor and Olympian, winning a gold medal in the 1960 Rome Olympics in the Dragon class along with Odysseus Eskitzoglou and George Zaimis in the yacht Nireus. He later served on the International Olympic Committee. (source: Wikipedia)