Meghan Markle prepares to publish her memoirs following Prince Harry's success. She could sell even more in America

Prince Harry's autobiographical book "Spare" was a real success. The Duke of Sussex made several revelations about the Royal Family, which deepened the rift between him and the family, and ruined his image in front of the British people.

A Penguin Random House insider has said that company bosses have been so excited by the success of Prince Harry's memoir that they would like to persuade Meghan Markle to write a memoir of her own. (source: evz. ro)

This news comes just a day after the Duke of Sussex said he had removed around 400 pages from the original version of the book.

The royal couple signed a contract with the publishing house for the production of four books. The two will receive the sum of 20 million dollars. 1.4 million copies of "Spare" were already sold on the day of release alone. (source: Marca.com)

“No one expected the sales figures to be a true record. Prince Harry could easily surpass the combined book sales of Obama and the company's best-selling authors. This is why Meghan's autobiography is expected as soon as possible, ideally early next year, to increase sales when demand for "Spare" slows down ", added the employee of the publishing house. (source: Marca.com)

One of the books the Dukes of Sussex would be working on would have "leadership and philanthropy" as its main topics. The couple also plans to write a book on "wellness". (source: evz. ro)

However, the publisher's main concern is to have Meghan Markle's memoir ready as soon as possible. Penguin Random House bosses strongly believe that the Duchess of Sussex's autobiography "can sell even more, especially in the US." (source: Marca.com)

Meghan told the publishers she wants to write her book herself. The first book released by the American actress was "The Bench" in 2021, and it is a book for children. (source: Marca.com)

Meghan could use all the tense moments she lived with the Royal Family to write her book. She has already made several accusations during her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duchess of Sussex has accused several family members of racism. "There were concerns and conversations about how dark the baby's skin might be when he was born," Meghan said, reports CNN from the same famous Oprah interview.