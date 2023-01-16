Prince Harry suffers from a serious post-traumatic stress injury (PTSI) after Princess Diana's death

Photo by Carfax2 / Creative Commons Attribution

The prince spoke on ABC News' Good Morning America about his mother's death, which occurred when he was just 12 years old. (source: Ok Magazine)

Harry stressed that the royal family did not know how to deal with what happened to Princess Diana, adding that he wished he had received therapy at the time.

"Did it surprise you to see in yourself when you lost your mother some of those things you saw in other soldiers who were suffering?" Michael Strahan asked him.

"For me, it was more of a post-traumatic stress injury (PTSI) - more of an injury than a disorder," Harry confessed.

"I tried to see it as a wound because you can heal from it." (from an ABC News interview)

The Duke also revealed what the late Queen thought of the so-called 'Megxit'.

He insisted his grandmother was never angry with him for moving away from the royal family and moving to the US with his wife.

"Has the Queen ever expressed disappointment that you want to change your role?" the Prince was asked.

"Not. My grandmother and I had a very good relationship. It was never a surprise to anyone, least of all to her. He knew what was going on and how hard it was. She never told me she was angry. I think she was sad that it had come to that point." (from the interview given to ABC)

In the interview, Harry also spoke about his troubled relationship with Prince William.

He admitted that Princess Diana would have been "heartbroken" by the breakup.

"There has always been between us, strangely, this competition," the duke admitted.

"What people don't know are the efforts I made to resolve this privately, both with my brother and my father." (the same source quoted above)