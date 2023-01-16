Prince Harry has material for another book about hidden episodes concerning his father and his brother

In a recent exclusive interview for the Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex claims that all he wants is "some accountability and an apology to my wife." His intentions are not, of course, to "destroy" the British Monarchy.

Nevertheless, Harry says there's enough material for another book concerning hidden issues between him, his father, and his brother.

"I don't think they would ever forgive me"

Princes Harry, William, and Charles at the London Conference on The Illegal Wildlife Trade Photo by Foreign and Commonwealth Office / Open Government License

Prince Harry said that he did not include in his memoir "Spare" everything that happened between him, his brother, and his father. They "would never forgive him ", he said, adding that he had enough material for another volume, reports Reuters UK.

The youngest son of King Charles III says that an early draft of his book was 800 pages long, later cut to just over 400 pages. "It could have been two books, let's put it that way," he told the British newspaper.

In his book, published on January 10, he reveals the difficulties in his relationship with the rest of the family, especially with Prince William and King Charles. Prince Harry details long-standing tensions between him and his brother, which he says culminated in an episode when William, who is heir to the throne, slammed him to the floor during a 2019 fight over Harry's wife Meghan. (sources: Reuters UK, Libertatea. ro)

On the first day of publication, the autobiography sold more than 1.4 million copies in English. Sales included all formats of the book – paper, audio, and electronic – in the US, Canada, and the UK, according to a statement issued Wednesday by the book's publisher, Penguin Random House, and cited by CNN.

Photo by amazon.com

"Spare's first full day of publication saw the highest first-day sales for any nonfiction book ever published by Penguin Random House, the world's largest commercial publisher," Penguin Random House declared.

The volume has been translated into 16 languages worldwide.