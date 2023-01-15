Elon Musk establishes a new record for the largest loss in history

Photo by Duncan Hull/ Creative Commons Attribution

Trouble never ends for our dear, interesting, incredible genius Elon Musk. At least, this is what publications claim. (source: digi24.ro)

One of the greatest men of all enters the Guinness Book for a reason that no one would ever expect: he is a champion for... the largest fortune ever lost in the world. Elon Musk has lost an incredible amount of 182 billion dollars, as of November 2021, writes Fortune.

What if he would have donated all that money to the poor? someone might wonder, but things are never that easy.

Guinness World Records states that the exact figure is "almost impossible to determine" because the calculation is based on a figure estimate by Forbes. The real amount that Musk would have lost would be almost 200 billion dollars. (source: Bloomberg)

The title was held before by Japanese tech investor Masayoshi Son, who set the previous record for losing $58.6 billion in 2000. (source: Bloomberg)

The Tesla boss was the world's richest man but the title is currently held by Bernard Arnault, founder of the luxury goods multinational LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy), with an estimated fortune of $190 billion. (source of information: digi24.ro)

Elon Musk's colossal losses come after a tumultuous year for two of his businesses. Tesla has seen a record 65% drop in its share price in 2022, according to the above-cited sources. Despite concerns about rising costs, competitive threats, and the risk that a recession could slow demand, the electric vehicle company still has a market value of about $389 billion thanks to its blistering growth in 2020 and 2021. In November, Bloomberg reported that Musk sold another $3.95 billion of Tesla stock to finance his Twitter purchase, though he promised not to. After acquiring Twitter, Musk confessed that the platform was a "waste" of his life savings.