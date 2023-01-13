Prince William and Kate Middleton's first reactions to Prince Harry's biography, which came after Kate's 41st birthday

Photo by Wikimedia Creative Commos/Frankie Fouganthin Creative Commons Attribution

Everyone is expecting a reply from the British Monarchy following Prince Harry's incredible revelations in his autobiography "Spare".

For the moment, the Royal Family keeps a dignified and meaningful silence, while everyone is probably thinking that Queen Elizabeth died just in time to spare herself one of the worsts scandals. (source: ok magazine.ro)

But somehow, an indirect reaction came with the first royal event in 2023 for Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Her brother-in-law's biography arrived one day after Kate Middleton celebrated her 41st birthday. (according to the source tgcom24.mediaset.it)

An uncomfortable fact to spoil the celebration. After the death of Queen Elizabeth, more and more problems seem to fall on the members of the British Royal House.

Kate Middleton said that "therapy doesn't work for some people" while interacting with volunteers at the new Royal University Hospital in Liverpool. Kate told the volunteers that “everyone is talking too much about mental health,” before noting that “talking therapy doesn’t work for some people”. (according to the source trends.crast.net)

One could think that this remark is indirectly addressed to her brother-in-law. In his biography, Harry alluded to an eternal rivalry between Kate and his wife Meghan. (according to the source tgcom24.mediaset.it)

A particularly smiling William, Kate, and King Charles honored their public engagements yesterday, the first one since Prince Harry made his bombshell revelations about the royal family, throwing the House of Windsor into its worst crisis in decades.

The Prince and Princess of Wales - who are at the center of the dispute with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - were greeted with enthusiasm by royal fans when they arrived in Liverpool to mark the opening of a new hospital. (source: Express. co.UK)

Photo by Creative Commons Attribution

Photographers who were at the event asked William if he was affected by Harry's statements in the book, but the Prince of Wales ignored the question and continued to smile and wave to the crowd alongside his wife. (source: Hello magazine and ok magazine.ro)

On the same day, King Charles similarly carried out his first official engagement since the publication of his son's book. The King visited the community of Aboyne, close to the late Queen's Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire. (from the source: express.co.UK)

King Charles was not the target of as many attacks from Prince Harry in his memoir, Spare. However, one passage claimed that when Harry was born, Charles remarked to Diana: "Wonderful! Now you've given me an heir and a spare — my work is done".

Prince Harry added to the remark: "A joke. Presumably. On the other hand, minutes after delivering this bit of high comedy, Pa was said to have gone off to meet his girlfriend. So. Many a true word is spoken in jest." (from the source: express.co.UK)