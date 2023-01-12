Prince Harry's biography "Spare" could be the beginning of the end for the British Monarchy

Photo by Wikimedia Commons/Creative Commons attributions

Photo by amazon.com

After the launching on January 10 of his book called "Spare" Prince Harry is also releasing plenty of interviews where he tries to explain why all those revelations about the British Royal Family.

In the general context of the lack of confidence concerning the Royal family and the ascension of extremism, there is an urgent need for clarifications from the Royals, which until now have remained silent. (source: PRO TV News)

One of Harry's most shocking affirmations is that Camilla, wife of king Charles, is sending over twenty years of gossip and indiscretions about the British Royals. (source: PRO TV News)

“When Harry says he wants reconciliation, it is very difficult to see how that can happen. He’s revealed private conversations, and private family happenings, and every member of the Royal Family going forward, will constantly be thinking, when speaking or dealing with Harry: is this going to be in the next big interview? Harry may be telling his truth as he sees it, but there might be consequences as yet perhaps unknown. (excerpt from Richard Quest, the CNN journalist)

Harry speaks about the “racism and pride of class” of the Royals, which could determine a strong wave of hate against the institution of the Monarchy itself. (source: the PRO TV News)

It is ironic that the British tabloids, who had their influence in the Royal dramas over time, are accusing Harry of opportunism.

“No one is spared in the prince’s brutal mission of destroying his family” declared the Daily Mirror, also informing that “prince Harry hits out at several members of the royal family in his book "Spare", including Kate Middleton, but some of the claims made in his memoir are already being questioned, six for now – and one proven to be completely untrue”.

The Sun accused the prince, auto-exiled in California, that he has thrown his own family under a bus, for millions of dollars. " Harry even smears the British people as “the most credulous” on the planet."

“It’s surely due to a lifestyle that they want, and want can they sell”.

“He is monetizing too much his tragedy” were some of the comments of British citizens interviewed (excerpts from interviews according to PRO TV News).

The book, which is no. 1 on amazon in several countries, describes the pain and the division of Harry and William, the two brothers turned into enemies.

Photo by amazon.com

Here's what we can read in the amazon book description:

" It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror. As Princess Diana was laid to rest, billions wondered what Prince William and Prince Harry must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on.

For Harry, this is that story at last.

Before losing his mother, twelve-year-old Prince Harry was known as the carefree one, the happy-go-lucky Spare to the more serious Heir. Grief changed everything. He struggled at school, struggled with anger, with loneliness—and, because he blamed the press for his mother’s death, he struggled to accept life in the spotlight.

At twenty-one, he joined the British Army. The discipline gave him structure, and two combat tours made him a hero at home. But he soon felt more lost than ever, suffering from post-traumatic stress and prone to crippling panic attacks. Above all, he couldn’t find true love.



Then he met Meghan. The world was swept away by the couple’s cinematic romance and rejoiced in their fairy-tale wedding. But from the beginning, Harry and Meghan were preyed upon by the press, subjected to waves of abuse, racism, and lies. Watching his wife suffer, their safety and mental health at risk, Harry saw no other way to prevent the tragedy of history from repeating itself but to flee his mother country. Over the centuries, leaving the Royal Family was an act few had dared. The last to try, in fact, had been his mother. . . .



For the first time, Prince Harry tells his own story, chronicling his journey with raw, unflinching honesty. A landmark publication, Spare is full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief." (source: amazon.com)