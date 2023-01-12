Tristan and Andrew Tate remain under arrest in Bucharest, Romania, over charges of rape, abuse, and trafficking

Andrew Tate Photo by Wikipedia

Everything seems to go wrong for the Tate brothers after their recent open conflict with Greta Thunberg on social media.

According to the Romanian PRO TV news platform, Tristan and Andrew Tate remain under arrest in Bucharest, Romania, over charges of rape and abuse against women.

With the Coran in one hand, Andrew and Tristan Tate pleaded innocent of all charges. They even sustain having a rare disease. (source: PRO TV news)

Along with two female complices who were helping them to get women to work on posting on video chat sites, it is considered that the Tate brothers were making a lot of money from video chat businesses. (source: PRO TV news)

According to the same source, the millionaire brothers asked to be released, claiming they suffer from a rare disease and need hospital care.

One of the biggest issues is Andrew Tate's virulent anti-female speech, led on his social media platforms. He is known for his misogynistic speech on many occasions, which is considered to be dangerous for public life. Romanian judges, therefore, consider that he belongs in jail, as Andrew raised indignation among the organizations that fight against domestic violence. (source: PRO TV news)

Violent messages against women were often distributed on Andrew's social media platforms, where he had millions of followers, especially young men who were also paying to take part in the community and to share misogynist messages and ideas.

According to the New York Times, Social Media platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube decided to delete Andrew Tate's accounts.

Emory Andrew Tate III is an American-British social media personality, businessman, and former professional kickboxer. Following his kickboxing career, he began offering paid courses and memberships through his website and later rose to fame as an Internet celebrity, promoting an "ultra-masculine, ultra-luxurious lifestyle". A self-described misogynist, Tate's controversial commentary has resulted in his suspension from several social media platforms. (source: Wikipedia)