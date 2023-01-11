Prince Harry makes new confessions about his mother Diana's death and funeral and speaks about the Royal Family

Prince Harry recently spoke about his trauma after the tragic car accident that killed his mother Diana in august 1997. (according to Euronews Romania)

I cried only once at the burial. Everyone thought and felt like they knew our mom. And the two closest people to her, the two most loved people by her were unable to show any emotion at that moment." (excerpt of prince Harry's interview, reposted by Euronews Romania)

Photo by Commons Wikimedia/Public Domain Dedication

Harry, who gave up his royal duties and moved to the United States with his wife Meghan Markle, declared that he hopes to find a dialogue with his brother, Prince William, and with his father, King Charles.

Photo by Mark Jones/ Creative Commons Attribution

There are issues about Harry participating in the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles, his father, that will take place on Saturday 6th May 2023. The Coronation Ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. (according to Wikipedia)

Asked if he considers taking part in the ceremony of King Charles the 3d, prince Harry said that the decision belongs to Buckingham Palace.

"There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But the door is always open the ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed and I hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it." (excerpt of prince Harry's live interview, reposted by Euronews Romania)

Prince Harry also protected his autobiographical book launched on the 10th of January by sustaining that all he has written is not an attack on the British Royal Family. (see the video on Euronews Romania)

Also, the prince does not consider his biography to be a violation of the code regarding the Royal Family's private life.

Even more: Harry confirmed that he continues to believe in the Monarchy as an institution, but that he does not know if he will continue to play a role inside it. (Euronews Romania)