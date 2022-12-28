Interesting Christmas traditions from the world found in Mărișel, Romania

Inedit Christmas traditions from the world: Mărișel, Romania

Photo by pexels.com

Many places around the globe preserve ancient Christmas traditions that make the holidays more colorful, vibrant, and meaningful. We are about to describe an ancient pre-Christian tradition, that is still lived in 2022 like a beautiful celebration and a reason for joy and fun.

One of these places, included in the UNESCO World Heritage, is Mărișel, a unique wonderland in Maramureș county, in the Center - Eastern European country of Romania (which has a border with Ukraine, to be more specific).

According to clujinsider. ro, the tradition, Unesco protected, consists of young men dressed in ancient folklore clothes and hats, doing a sort of a show on the village streets, with music and singing. They go to single women and invite them to dance so that they will face the New Year with more chances to find a husband.

Those who have studied the Junior dance from Mărișel say it has a triple role in the community. Through their songs, they chase away evil spirits. Then they herald Christmas and the transition into the new year. And through the wishes they make in households where young women or girls live, their carols have the role of a fertility ritual. (clujinsider. ro)

The president of the Pelaghia Association from Mărișel, Viorel Pleșa, says that townspeople who want to discover this tradition can do so even at Christmas. In Mărișel, places are still available in guesthouses like Popasul Iancului, where the owners have prepared traditional food and drinks for visitors from Romania and abroad.

On the site of clujinsider. to or on the Instagram page romaniamagnifica you can see videos of this delightful tradition.