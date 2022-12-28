New victims were found inside cars, buried in the snow. America faces another polar night

Photo by Unsplash.com on Unsplash

NEW YORK. Due to the conformation of the city, one passes from a street where the temperature is bearable to the north of Manhattan, where the icy wind is terrible.

It is an island, and the wind comes from everywhere. (Repubblica. it)

The situation remains serious throughout the rest of the country: blackouts in many states and one and a half million users left out on Christmas. The storm brought the connections to their knees. Five thousand flights were canceled on December 23rd, 3400 on the 24th, and more than three thousand on Christmas Sunday.

To date, more than 1500 flights have been canceled in the morning. What to expect in the next few hours? The situation should improve from Tuesday, but there will be another polar night to survive.

It's what climatologists call the 'lake effect' when cold air passes over the warmer waters of the Great Lakes, forming a powerful vortex of cold.

Hundreds of National Guard soldiers are working hard to save as many people as possible. There are hundreds of isolated houses with no way out and no electricity. (according to Repubblica.it/esteri)

Snow, winds, and frost no longer move in a circular shape but spread out and advance in an undulating and fast way. Western New York State is in the worst situation right now. Thousands of people were left in the dark on Christmas Day, and thousands of cars and trucks remained buried in snow.

Photo by Magda Ehlers/Unsplash.com

Every TV link from Buffalo looks like a scene from a Hollywood B movie, in which the journalist fights with the force of the wind, surrounded by a thick fog of snow and cold.

State Governor Kathy Hochul called the storm the "most devastating storm in Buffalo's long history." No visibility. More than a meter of snow. The cold killed seventeen people on Christmas Eve in the Buffalo area. The number grew in the following hours.