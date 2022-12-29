In China 5000 people die and get infected of Covid every day

Photo by Lian Rodriguez/Pexels.com

According to ANSA Rome, the Covid epidemic in China after the easing of restrictions is causing at least 5,000 deaths and over a million infections a day.

As the strict quarantine is over, the Chinese people are obviously booking international flights.

Still according to the BBC: "travel sites have since reported a spike in traffic".

The easing of travel rules in China comes as the country battles a new wave of infections, with reports of hospitals overwhelmed and a shortage of drugs. (source: the BBC)

Before the relaxation of travel rules, people were strongly discouraged from travelling abroad.

The National Health Commission announced that Covid would be formally downgraded to a Class B infectious disease on 8 January.

People in cities like Beijing and Shanghai, which experience chilly temperatures in the winter, say they're running out of flu and cold medicine.

It's feared that hundreds of deaths may be going unreported as crematoriums are overwhelmed.

In the capital Beijing authorities say they are planning to distribute the Pfizer tablets Paxlovid to try to reduce the severity of infections. Since the restrictions are less severe, people are getting infected more often.

According to information directly from Pfizer, PAXLOVID has not been approved but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under an EUA, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) with positive results of direct SARS CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high-risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.