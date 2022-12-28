New York City, NY

Ideas for New Year's Eve in New York

Roxana Anton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dNaFI_0jvbC2EN00
Photo bycourtesy of Uriel Mont /pexels.com

Be there for the "Ball Drop"

This year America is dealing with one of the worst snow storms in decades, and you might think twice about spending New Year's Eve somewhere outside. But if you do, you have plenty of options in a vibrant, incredible city like New York.

In Times Square, one of the most famous squares in the world, the big ball placed on the roof of One Times Square descends 43 meters in 60 seconds from 11.59 pm until midnight, signaling the beginning of the new year. It is a very crowded event, to which it is better to arrive well prepared (it is usually quite cold and there are no bathrooms) but with an indescribable charm. Before the event, there are concerts with pop music's biggest stars. To be able to get a place, however, you must show up at least at three o'clock in the afternoon. Not bad: the long wait in the one place that seems to be the center of the Earth is part of the experience. (source: boscolo.com)

The firework shows everywhere in the City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rSxU7_0jvbC2EN00
Photo by/Pexels.com

A nice hot chocolate in hand and many splendid fireworks: an inviting program for New Year's Eve, to be seen in different locations because the opportunities are not missing. Choose between one of the most beautiful New York parks, Prospect Park, or the Brooklyn Bridge (booking required), and Times Square: you'll have so much choice.

The Midnight Run

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4APCjx_0jvbC2EN00
Photo byMarcin Dampc/pexels.com

For those with energy to spare, an original way to celebrate New Year's Eve is to participate in the New York Road Runners midnight race: a 4-mile race, even for families, starting at the end of the 15-minute fireworks display after midnight. Kids will love face painting with neon colors that glow in the dark. (idea source: boscolo.com)

The panoramic sea cruise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YArS2_0jvbC2EN00
Photo byLisa from pexels.com

Another great idea to admire the beauty of the New York skyscrapers with the background of the fireworks that bloom in the sky is to go by sea. At the New York Harbor, it is possible to book a ride on comfortable boats of all kinds – up to ultra-luxury yachts on which to appear strictly in a tuxedo and long dress – to wait for 2023 immersed in a panorama that has no equal in the world.

New Year's Eve at One WTC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24kiCq_0jvbC2EN00
Photo bypixabay.com

Also known as the Freedom Tower, One WTC is the tallest skyscraper in New York City and has quickly become a symbol in the hearts of all citizens. Attend the exclusive party hosted here – with top DJs, hors d'oeuvres from 9-11 pm, desserts from 11pm-midnight, chilled champagne, and an open bar, plus a view that leaves you speechless.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# new york# celebration# events# year end# new years eve

Comments / 0

Published by

I bring you news of general interest from trustful sources. Freelance writer, translator, and novelist with a passion for celebrities, Hollywood, nature, travel, literature, and more.

5105 followers

More from Roxana Anton

Buffalo, NY

Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snow

2022 is a year to be quickly forgotten by Americans, with the strongest snowstorm in decades. It caused lots of problems and damage in every field and most of all plenty of victims.

Read full story
20 comments

Interesting Christmas traditions from the world found in Mărișel, Romania

Inedit Christmas traditions from the world: Mărișel, Romania. Many places around the globe preserve ancient Christmas traditions that make the holidays more colorful, vibrant, and meaningful. We are about to describe an ancient pre-Christian tradition, that is still lived in 2022 like a beautiful celebration and a reason for joy and fun.

Read full story

New victims were found inside cars, buried in the snow. America faces another polar night

NEW YORK. Due to the conformation of the city, one passes from a street where the temperature is bearable to the north of Manhattan, where the icy wind is terrible. It is an island, and the wind comes from everywhere. (Repubblica. it)

Read full story
39 comments

In China 5000 people die and get infected of Covid every day

According to ANSA Rome, the Covid epidemic in China after the easing of restrictions is causing at least 5,000 deaths and over a million infections a day. As the strict quarantine is over, the Chinese people are obviously booking international flights.

Read full story
9 comments
New York City, NY

Saint Nicholas Church revival, after 21 years since the Twin Towers attack

The church of Saint Nicholas in New York is reborn 21 years after the tragedy of the Twin Towers, also thanks to the generosity and contribution of the people of Bari. The place of worship overwhelmed by the collapse of the World Trade Center towers on that unfortunately unforgettable September 11, 2001, finally returns to new life. And Operation Saint Nicholas proves to be a success. (according to La Gazzetta del Mezzoggiorno)

Read full story

The worst winter storm in decades, New York declares emergency state

New York State, along with Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Maryland, North Carolina, and Oklahoma, have declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the arrival in the next few hours of unprecedented winter storms that the American media have already dubbed the 'bomb cyclone' or 'snowmaggedon'. (from Repubblica. it)

Read full story
19 comments

TikTok could be banned in all the United States for security reasons

Are you a creator who is basing their business on social media? From this week, you probably should reconsider your business strategies, as the superpopular app seems to be a field of insecurities.

Read full story
12 comments

NASA photographed the Sun while it was "smiling"

From time to time, the Universe sends messages to encourage and help humanity from its sadness and despair caused by lack of knowledge. Only that humanity hasn't got eyes to see (or lost them).

Read full story

What was the event of the year for Charlene Wittstock of Monaco?

The life of the beloved princess Charlene of Monaco could probably be the subject of a novel with many ups and downs. Her destiny is glorious but seems to be complicated. And the sadness and nostalgia on her face, in every possible picture, speak louder than any confession or autobiography.

Read full story
1 comments

Elton John will end his musical career in 2023

The British music icon is about to end the Rocketman retirement tour in 2023, and probably also his music career, which lasted for more than sixty years. The "old school" of one-of-a-kind artists and music geniuses is slowly disappearing, and someone of the caliber of Sir Elton John is worth more than one standing ovation.

Read full story
3 comments

The Moon and Mars had a special "meeting" two nights ago

Not everyone has the luck of observing a clear sky full of stars from their home windows or the street they live in. Not everyone has a telescope. Those of you who can are indeed lucky folks as the Universe, its sky full of stars and atmospheric activity is beautiful and fascinating to follow if one takes, for instance, a simple walk or walks his pet.

Read full story

Julia Roberts pays tribute to George Clooney at the Kennedy Center Honors by wearing this dress

Julia Roberts, who won the "most beautiful woman in the world" title five times, given by People Magazine, managed to wear such an original dress that made the news worldwide. Once again. Together with everyone who participated and won at the Kennedy Center Honors, this year on December 4th.

Read full story
2 comments

Happy Heavenly Birthday, Walt Disney

121 years old is today, one of the greatest men in show business. The one who won the most Oscars, for sure. He is greatly remembered, today too, with exhibitions all over the world, like the one from Genova, Palazzo Ducale, a culturally active town in Italy.

Read full story
3 comments

Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco, could publish her biography

Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco, could tell the truth about her marriage to Albert and the tensions at the Palace, in an upcoming biography. Following Harry's example. (source: dilei. it)

Read full story
1 comments

Princess Charlene of Monaco spends Christmas at home with her beloved twins

Princess Charlene of Monaco seems to be right on track, after the past years' long disease and isolation, first in South Africa, then in Switzerland. The Princess finally seems to be in her element, smiling and making public appearances, looking beautiful and elegant as she used to.

Read full story
1 comments

Julia Roberts has a secret to happy marriage

The recent "Ticket to Paradise" movie starring the amazing pair of stars and friends, Julia Roberts and George Clooney, was a hit in theatres. The lovely rom-com filmed during the Pandemic in Bali and Australia brings together, for the fifth time, the Oscar-winning, hilarious George and Julia (they should do another comedy or prank entitled just like that, "George and Julia").

Read full story

Make Fran Drescher's Cancer Schmancer your charity of choice for your Amazon purchases

Fran Drescher / the NannyPhoto byWikimedia commons. Fran Drescher, our hilarious Nanny from the beloved TV show that enchanted many generations, is always active and fighting for her good cause.

Read full story

George Clooney started to be successful in LA with bike tour auditions

We all love George Clooney and Julia Roberts. What better than "Hollywood's old gang"?. They practically "relaunched" their popularity in their latest romcom released together, "Ticket to Paradise".

Read full story

Opinion: This wonderful 1960 Hollywood movie will warm you up during the Holidays

artistic portrait of Marilyn MonroePhoto byPixabay.com. Maybe you are used to binge Netflix, or maybe you're a free soul on the internet, trying to discover on your own the type of films and TV shows that mostly suit your taste.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy