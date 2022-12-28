Ideas for New Year's Eve in New York

Photo by courtesy of Uriel Mont /pexels.com

Be there for the "Ball Drop"

This year America is dealing with one of the worst snow storms in decades, and you might think twice about spending New Year's Eve somewhere outside. But if you do, you have plenty of options in a vibrant, incredible city like New York.

In Times Square, one of the most famous squares in the world, the big ball placed on the roof of One Times Square descends 43 meters in 60 seconds from 11.59 pm until midnight, signaling the beginning of the new year. It is a very crowded event, to which it is better to arrive well prepared (it is usually quite cold and there are no bathrooms) but with an indescribable charm. Before the event, there are concerts with pop music's biggest stars. To be able to get a place, however, you must show up at least at three o'clock in the afternoon. Not bad: the long wait in the one place that seems to be the center of the Earth is part of the experience. (source: boscolo.com)

The firework shows everywhere in the City

Photo by /Pexels.com

A nice hot chocolate in hand and many splendid fireworks: an inviting program for New Year's Eve, to be seen in different locations because the opportunities are not missing. Choose between one of the most beautiful New York parks, Prospect Park, or the Brooklyn Bridge (booking required), and Times Square: you'll have so much choice.

The Midnight Run

Photo by Marcin Dampc/pexels.com

For those with energy to spare, an original way to celebrate New Year's Eve is to participate in the New York Road Runners midnight race: a 4-mile race, even for families, starting at the end of the 15-minute fireworks display after midnight. Kids will love face painting with neon colors that glow in the dark. (idea source: boscolo.com)

The panoramic sea cruise

Photo by Lisa from pexels.com

Another great idea to admire the beauty of the New York skyscrapers with the background of the fireworks that bloom in the sky is to go by sea. At the New York Harbor, it is possible to book a ride on comfortable boats of all kinds – up to ultra-luxury yachts on which to appear strictly in a tuxedo and long dress – to wait for 2023 immersed in a panorama that has no equal in the world.

New Year's Eve at One WTC

Photo by pixabay.com

Also known as the Freedom Tower, One WTC is the tallest skyscraper in New York City and has quickly become a symbol in the hearts of all citizens. Attend the exclusive party hosted here – with top DJs, hors d'oeuvres from 9-11 pm, desserts from 11pm-midnight, chilled champagne, and an open bar, plus a view that leaves you speechless.