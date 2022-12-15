TikTok could be banned in all the United States for security reasons

Are you a creator who is basing their business on social media? From this week, you probably should reconsider your business strategies, as the superpopular app seems to be a field of insecurities.

In uncertain times like these, building your own space on the web (like a site or a blog) is probably the number one strategy that you should consider.

According to CNBC, "individual states have started to take action against the TikTok media company over security concerns": the issue would be about the risk that the Chinese government uses TikTok to control the technological devices of Americans, to influence or spy on them. (from Repubblica. it)

The app would present "a danger to consumers, particularly to children" for not all its content is unharmful, especially to people with no capacity to understand right from wrong (according to CNBC).

In the US, many states, meanwhile, have taken steps to prevent the risk of being spied on. Two weeks ago, Maryland banned the use of TikTok and other Chinese and Russian products by government agencies. (Repubblica. it)

In June, the site BuzzFeed News revealed that employees of the Chinese ByteDance company had accessed the private data of American users. TikTok had denied the allegations.

NEW YORK - Three representatives of the US Congress have presented last week a bipartisan law that aims to ban the TikTok platform from the United States.

The text presented speaks of "blocking and prohibiting all transactions" in the USA by social networks with at least one million users a month and which are based, or are "under the influence" of countries considered "adversaries", such as China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, and Venezuela. But if the identikit were not enough, the name of TikTok and its "parent", ByteDance, is mentioned.

The law will be again discussed in January. (Repubblica. it)

The Chinese social network has more than one hundred million users in the US.