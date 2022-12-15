TikTok could be banned in all the United States for security reasons

Roxana Anton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34dSZa_0jimcg7600
Photo byIvan Samkov/ pexels.com

Are you a creator who is basing their business on social media? From this week, you probably should reconsider your business strategies, as the superpopular app seems to be a field of insecurities.

In uncertain times like these, building your own space on the web (like a site or a blog) is probably the number one strategy that you should consider.

According to CNBC, "individual states have started to take action against the TikTok media company over security concerns": the issue would be about the risk that the Chinese government uses TikTok to control the technological devices of Americans, to influence or spy on them. (from Repubblica. it)

The app would present "a danger to consumers, particularly to children" for not all its content is unharmful, especially to people with no capacity to understand right from wrong (according to CNBC).

In the US, many states, meanwhile, have taken steps to prevent the risk of being spied on. Two weeks ago, Maryland banned the use of TikTok and other Chinese and Russian products by government agencies. (Repubblica. it)

In June, the site BuzzFeed News revealed that employees of the Chinese ByteDance company had accessed the private data of American users. TikTok had denied the allegations.

NEW YORK - Three representatives of the US Congress have presented last week a bipartisan law that aims to ban the TikTok platform from the United States.

The text presented speaks of "blocking and prohibiting all transactions" in the USA by social networks with at least one million users a month and which are based, or are "under the influence" of countries considered "adversaries", such as China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, and Venezuela. But if the identikit were not enough, the name of TikTok and its "parent", ByteDance, is mentioned.

The law will be again discussed in January. (Repubblica. it)

The Chinese social network has more than one hundred million users in the US.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# tiktok# social media# tiktok ban# russian# chinese

Comments / 12

Published by

I bring you news of general interest from trustful sources. Freelance writer, translator, and novelist with a passion for celebrities, Hollywood, nature, travel, literature, and more.

4960 followers

More from Roxana Anton

NASA photographed the Sun while it was "smiling"

From time to time, the Universe sends messages to encourage and help humanity from its sadness and despair caused by lack of knowledge. Only that humanity hasn't got eyes to see (or lost them).

Read full story

What was the event of the year for Charlene Wittstock of Monaco?

The life of the beloved princess Charlene of Monaco could probably be the subject of a novel with many ups and downs. Her destiny is glorious but seems to be complicated. And the sadness and nostalgia on her face, in every possible picture, speak louder than any confession or autobiography.

Read full story
1 comments

Elton John will end his musical career in 2023

The British music icon is about to end the Rocketman retirement tour in 2023, and probably also his music career, which lasted for more than sixty years. The "old school" of one-of-a-kind artists and music geniuses is slowly disappearing, and someone of the caliber of Sir Elton John is worth more than one standing ovation.

Read full story
3 comments

The Moon and Mars had a special "meeting" two nights ago

Not everyone has the luck of observing a clear sky full of stars from their home windows or the street they live in. Not everyone has a telescope. Those of you who can are indeed lucky folks as the Universe, its sky full of stars and atmospheric activity is beautiful and fascinating to follow if one takes, for instance, a simple walk or walks his pet.

Read full story

Julia Roberts pays tribute to George Clooney at the Kennedy Center Honors by wearing this dress

Julia Roberts, who won the "most beautiful woman in the world" title five times, given by People Magazine, managed to wear such an original dress that made the news worldwide. Once again. Together with everyone who participated and won at the Kennedy Center Honors, this year on December 4th.

Read full story
2 comments

Happy Heavenly Birthday, Walt Disney

121 years old is today, one of the greatest men in show business. The one who won the most Oscars, for sure. He is greatly remembered, today too, with exhibitions all over the world, like the one from Genova, Palazzo Ducale, a culturally active town in Italy.

Read full story
3 comments

Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco, could publish her biography

Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco, could tell the truth about her marriage to Albert and the tensions at the Palace, in an upcoming biography. Following Harry's example. (source: dilei. it)

Read full story
1 comments

Princess Charlene of Monaco spends Christmas at home with her beloved twins

Princess Charlene of Monaco seems to be right on track, after the past years' long disease and isolation, first in South Africa, then in Switzerland. The Princess finally seems to be in her element, smiling and making public appearances, looking beautiful and elegant as she used to.

Read full story
1 comments

Julia Roberts has a secret to happy marriage

The recent "Ticket to Paradise" movie starring the amazing pair of stars and friends, Julia Roberts and George Clooney, was a hit in theatres. The lovely rom-com filmed during the Pandemic in Bali and Australia brings together, for the fifth time, the Oscar-winning, hilarious George and Julia (they should do another comedy or prank entitled just like that, "George and Julia").

Read full story

Make Fran Drescher's Cancer Schmancer your charity of choice for your Amazon purchases

Fran Drescher / the NannyPhoto byWikimedia commons. Fran Drescher, our hilarious Nanny from the beloved TV show that enchanted many generations, is always active and fighting for her good cause.

Read full story

George Clooney started to be successful in LA with bike tour auditions

We all love George Clooney and Julia Roberts. What better than "Hollywood's old gang"?. They practically "relaunched" their popularity in their latest romcom released together, "Ticket to Paradise".

Read full story

Opinion: This wonderful 1960 Hollywood movie will warm you up during the Holidays

artistic portrait of Marilyn MonroePhoto byPixabay.com. Maybe you are used to binge Netflix, or maybe you're a free soul on the internet, trying to discover on your own the type of films and TV shows that mostly suit your taste.

Read full story

Happy Thanksgiving USA: 55 million Americans on the road

According to history.com, in 1621 the Plymouth colonists and the Wampanoag shared an autumn feast that is acknowledged today as one of the first Thanksgiving celebrations in the colonies.

Read full story

Return to Monte Carlo spotlights for Charlene Wittstock, but with special conditions

Charlene, Princess of Monaco, poses for the cover of MyWorldClass magazine.Creative Commons Attribution. It seems to be a final, beautiful comeback for HSH Charlene Wittstock, 44, after four months of struggling with health issues, in a special care institute in Switzerland. (according to People.com)

Read full story
12 comments

Kourtney Kardashian's third wedding celebration happened in a luxury destination: Portofino, Italy

Kourtney Kardashianimage by Toglenn on Wikipedia Commons/Creative Commons Attribution. Famous Kourtney Kardashian's wedding to Travis Barker, already her husband after the civil ceremony in California and the one in Las Vegas, happened this weekend in Portofino, Italy. (according to Vanityfair Italy)

Read full story
23 comments

Happy Anniversary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Happy Anniversary to one of the most popular and beloved couples of the British Monarchy, Kate and William!. It says the Instagram profile of the World Royal News. The beautiful couple celebrated ten years since they were married at Westminster Abbey. They are proof that, with love and dedication, the royal dream of happily ever after can come true in the XXIst century. (source: Townandcountrymag)

Read full story
28 comments

Queen Elizabeth of Britain, a symbol of female power as her health seems to get better

The photo was taken during a visit to NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. Greenbelt, Maryland, USA.NASA/Bill Ingalls/ Public domain. London, 12th May 1937: King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, wearing their crowns and weaving.Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain.

Read full story
15 comments

Prince Albert II of Monaco, multiple honorary citizen in Italy and tribute to his mother Grace Kelly

Grace Kelly and son AlbertHans, Peter / Creative Commons Attribution. Prince Albert II of Monaco continues his cultural and honorific trip to Italy. Today April 23, he landed in Genoa, in Northern Italy, on the Ligurian Sea, to pay tribute to the beautiful and famous flower exhibit, Euroflora.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

New acts of violence at the subway in New York

Yet another episode of violence happened at the Brooklin subway station. A man dressed as a subway attendant and wearing a gas mask opened fire, injuring sixteen people. (source: La Provincia di Como)

Read full story
44 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy