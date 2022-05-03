Happy Anniversary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Roxana Anton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GiPZc_0fNVNdZk00
Mike/Creative Commons Attribution

Happy Anniversary to one of the most popular and beloved couples of the British Monarchy, Kate and William!

It says the Instagram profile of the World Royal News.

The beautiful couple celebrated ten years since they were married at Westminster Abbey. They are proof that, with love and dedication, the royal dream of happily ever after can come true in the XXIst century. (source: Townandcountrymag)

It's hard to believe that it's been a decade since Prince William and Kate Middleton walked down the aisle. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated the big day by releasing two new portraits taken by photographer Chris Floyd this week at Kensington Palace. (source: Townandcountrymag, BBC)

Check out the Townandcountrymag for a beautiful photo service of the two Dukes, young and beautiful.

Princess Diana would be so proud of her children if she could see them today, with their beautiful families.

Royal duties began right away for William, then 28, and Kate, then 29, right after the wedding.

In May 2011, they met US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at Buckingham Palace. (source: BBC)

Their ten years of marriage have seen them unceasingly traveling the world for social and benefic causes, representing the UK, supporting the Queen, and taking their royal duties seriously.

They became a family of three when Kate gave birth to Prince George in July 2013.

Princess Charlotte came in 2015, and Prince Louis, their third child, was born in April 2018. (source: BBC)

With so much going on, no wonder the two Dukes of Cambridge have a busy schedule, but they seem to carry out all their duties with great enthusiasm. They are an example to every young family across the globe.

No wonder William and Kate are among the most popular royals in their country: William is second after Queen Elizabeth, and Kate seems to be in the fourth place. (source: https://yougov.co.uk/)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eZAgr_0fNVNdZk00
The Duke and Duchess Cambridge at Commonwealth Big Lunch on 22 March 2018The Big Lunch/Creative Commons Attribution

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# william and kate# royals# United Kingdom# royal couple# anniversary

Comments / 28

Published by

I bring you news of general interest from trustful sources. Freelance writer, translator, and novelist.

4779 followers

More from Roxana Anton

Queen Elizabeth of Britain, a symbol of female power as her health seems to get better

The photo was taken during a visit to NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. Greenbelt, Maryland, USA.NASA/Bill Ingalls/ Public domain. London, 12th May 1937: King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, wearing their crowns and weaving.Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain.

Read full story
15 comments

Prince Albert II of Monaco, multiple honorary citizen in Italy and tribute to his mother Grace Kelly

Grace Kelly and son AlbertHans, Peter / Creative Commons Attribution. Prince Albert II of Monaco continues his cultural and honorific trip to Italy. Today April 23, he landed in Genoa, in Northern Italy, on the Ligurian Sea, to pay tribute to the beautiful and famous flower exhibit, Euroflora.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

New acts of violence at the subway in New York

Yet another episode of violence happened at the Brooklin subway station. A man dressed as a subway attendant and wearing a gas mask opened fire, injuring sixteen people. (source: La Provincia di Como)

Read full story
44 comments

Happy Birthday Queen Elizabeth

Wishing Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth of Britain a very happy and serene Birthday in her Platinum Jubilee Year. The White House from Washington, DC/ Public Domain. Her Majesty turned 96 on April 21st, 2022, the same year that marks her 70 years on the throne. (source: cnn.com)

Read full story
21 comments

Prince Albert II of Monaco visits Italy to pay tribute to his family ancestors

Prince Albert II of Monaco arrived in the region of Puglia, Italy, a day ago. His visit is due to cultural and historical matters and he is not accompanied by H.S.H. Princess Charlene Wittstock who seems to have disappeared again from the public eye, after the beautiful Easter photos that showed the Royal family reunited to celebrate. (source: Italian press, dilei. it)

Read full story
4 comments

Charlene Wittstock returns to Monaco, but not for long: endless the path to recovery

H.S.H. Princess Charlene, who is considered to be one of the saddest princesses of these last years (source: Amica. it), finally returned home, earlier in March this year. Her Royal Highness still cannot attend any event, as doctors only gave her permission to continue treatment at home. She must stay away from fatigue of any kind. (source: www.thenews.com)

Read full story
21 comments

Eastern European countries provided a major workforce for the Occident. Most of them are women

According to the Italian author Marco Balzano, in the last 30 years, 2/3 of the planet's immigrants are women, not men. Even though immigration is still considered to be a "masculine" process. (source: Marco Balzano's post notes to his last novel, "Quando tornerò" - "When I come back", Einaudi Editoree, Italy)

Read full story

Stressless with a good read: Marco Polo and his adventures in China, in the XIII Century

A good idea to learn something new and distract your mind from negative thoughts is to read something interesting, that can get your attention. How many of us still read traveling books? And if you do, why not read one of the most famous books in history?

Read full story
5 comments

Film of the Week: the forgotten charm of a Classic, "Le Fantome de l'Opéra"

The famous Ghost of the Opera belongs to the "classics" of cinema and literature, such as Frankenstein, Count Dracula, Jekyll, and Hyde. "The Phantom of the Opera" became a cinema cult and was a success in theatre in Andrew Lloyd Weber's production.

Read full story

Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco: how is she today?

Princess Charlene in 2011Creative Commons Attribution/Wikipedia. After all the tension in Europe, we finally have news and updates about H.S.H. Charlene Wittstock. Currently, in a treatment facility outside of Monaco, Princess Charlene is recovering from "emotional and physical exhaustion". Also, the palace's recent statement mentioned Charlene is receiving "follow-up dental care". (source: dailymail.co.uk.)

Read full story
2 comments

A page of Black History: the story of Josephine Baker, an international hero

Joséphine Baker en 1940photographie Studio Harcourt/Public domain. "As we celebrate Black History Month, it’s important to remember that we shouldn’t treat this month as though it is somehow separate from our collective American history. Black history is American history."

Read full story
148 comments

Pope Francis' advice for difficult times: humor brings you closer to God

Pope FrancisCasa Rosada/Creative Commons Attribution. We are facing many issues nowadays, with the Covid-19 crisis, inflation, higher prices, even the menace of a World War between Russia and Nato.

Read full story
32 comments

Solar eruptions and geomagnetic storms hit the Earth on February 9th and 10th

According to the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory, the Center of Excellence in Space Sciences (CESS), a solar explosion was observed on the Sun, on February 6th. "Earth is set to be hit by a fresh solar eruption on Wednesday and Thursday, that could trigger a geomagnetic storm", researchers have said.

Read full story
3 comments

Who is Nadia Comăneci, the first Olympic 10 in history?

Nadia Comăneci at the 1977 European Championships in PragueComitetul Olimpic si Sportiv Roman/Public domain. In my home country România (Eastern Europe), Nadia Comăneci is still a legend.

Read full story
6 comments

Queen Elizabeth's most important celebration ever, on the 7th of February 2022

Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) with her eldest daughter Princess Elizabeth (the Queen) on the balcony of Buckingham PalaceWikimedia Commons, Public Domain. The famous, unstoppable, and evergreen Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain has just had her greatest celebration, so far. She has just topped Britain's sovereigns, also earning a true record: she, Elizabeth II, has the longest reign in the country's history.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: The best lesson from the film "King Richard" and the lives of Venus and Serena Williams

Serena and VenusEdwin Martinez from The Bronx/Wikimedia Commons. One of the reasons I loved "King Richard", and hope it will receive every possible Oscar, is the fact that it raises the question "do we have the right to live, think, create, or simply - be, on this planet?"

Read full story
23 comments

Presidential elections in Italy

Presidente MattarellaWikimedia Commons, Public Domain. After a long political dispute in Italy, the new president was elected, only he is the former one. It is Sergio Mattarella, the former country's president since 2015, re-elected with a supreme number of 759 votes. At the age of 80, the head of state is reconfirmed for another seven years.

Read full story

Who is the tennis player who inspired Richard Williams to "create" champion daughters Venus and Serena?

Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena, in 2007Markabq/Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain. Did you already see the stunning film "King Richard", which appeared in theatres a few months ago? (in case you didn't: it is an absolute must-see, it's going to take home plenty of Oscars this year).

Read full story

Happy Birthday, HSH Princess Charlene of Monaco

Charlene, Princess of Monaco, poses for the cover of MyWorldClass magazineGil Zetbase/Wikimedia Commons. While HSH Prince Albert of Monaco (63) is busy with social events, together with his family and friends, HSH Princess Charlene is still under treatment for "emotional and physical exhaustion" in Switzerland, writes the Dailymail UK.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy