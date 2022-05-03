Happy Anniversary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Happy Anniversary to one of the most popular and beloved couples of the British Monarchy, Kate and William!

It says the Instagram profile of the World Royal News.

The beautiful couple celebrated ten years since they were married at Westminster Abbey. They are proof that, with love and dedication, the royal dream of happily ever after can come true in the XXIst century. (source: Townandcountrymag)

It's hard to believe that it's been a decade since Prince William and Kate Middleton walked down the aisle. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated the big day by releasing two new portraits taken by photographer Chris Floyd this week at Kensington Palace. (source: Townandcountrymag, BBC)

Check out the Townandcountrymag for a beautiful photo service of the two Dukes, young and beautiful.

Princess Diana would be so proud of her children if she could see them today, with their beautiful families.

Royal duties began right away for William, then 28, and Kate, then 29, right after the wedding.

In May 2011, they met US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at Buckingham Palace. (source: BBC)

Their ten years of marriage have seen them unceasingly traveling the world for social and benefic causes, representing the UK, supporting the Queen, and taking their royal duties seriously.

They became a family of three when Kate gave birth to Prince George in July 2013.

Princess Charlotte came in 2015, and Prince Louis, their third child, was born in April 2018. (source: BBC)

With so much going on, no wonder the two Dukes of Cambridge have a busy schedule, but they seem to carry out all their duties with great enthusiasm. They are an example to every young family across the globe.

No wonder William and Kate are among the most popular royals in their country: William is second after Queen Elizabeth, and Kate seems to be in the fourth place. (source: https://yougov.co.uk/)