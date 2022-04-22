Happy Birthday Queen Elizabeth

Wishing Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth of Britain a very happy and serene Birthday in her Platinum Jubilee Year.

Her Majesty turned 96 on April 21st, 2022, the same year that marks her 70 years on the throne. (source: cnn.com)

Britain's Monarch achieved a milestone that not many monarchs in history can say they did.

There will be several celebrations in 2022 in the United Kingdom, culminating with the second weekend of June.

Although April 21 is the day the Queen was born, it is not her only birthday.

The Monarch has another official birthday celebration on the second Saturday of June, a tradition that began because her great-grandfather Edward VII's birthday was in November when the weather is generally less favorable for a birthday parade. (source: BBC News)

This year, other official celebrations will take place on Thursday, June 2, to coincide with the Platinum Jubilee. (source: BBC News)

Not only is Queen Elizabeth II the longest-reigning monarch alive today, but she is also the oldest monarch in history. (source: abcnews)

There were a number of commemorative items produced to mark the Jubilee this year.

The Barbie doll released in Her Majesty's honor sold within hours, as we can read in The Wall Street Journal.

In the past months, the Monarch had to face several issues, including her husband's death, Covid-19, and mobility issues, so her public appearances were limited at the Thanksgiving Service for Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey. ( source: bbcnews.com)

Queen Elizabeth II was born in 1926, in London. (bbcnews.com)