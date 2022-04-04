Film of the Week: the forgotten charm of a Classic, "Le Fantome de l'Opéra"

Roxana Anton

The famous Ghost of the Opera belongs to the "classics" of cinema and literature, such as Frankenstein, Count Dracula, Jekyll, and Hyde.

"The Phantom of the Opera" became a cinema cult and was a success in theatre in Andrew Lloyd Weber's production.

Here you can watch an excerpt, starring Sarah Brightman and Antonio Banderas who is such a good choice to embody the fascinating, mysterious Erik.

The story of the mysterious young Erik and Christine, the beautiful soprano, belongs to the forgotten novel of french writer Gaston Leroux, published in 1911, and it established the author's popular fame.

Gaston Leroux is today considered, such as cinema's Alfred Hitchcock, a master of suspense and "horror" French literature. (source: "Il Fantasma dell'Opera", introduction by Vieri Razzini)

His novel has been adapted into seven cinema versions and is by now only remembered in cinema, where it created a myth. The best version is considered to be the silent film of 1925, even without the music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZM3ts_0eyzaQlI00
Lobby card for the American horror film The Phantom of the Opera (1925).Universal Pictures, Public Domain

It is the closest to Leroux's original creation. (source: "Il Fantasma dell'Opera", introduction by Vieri Razzini)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lEba3_0eyzaQlI00
Advertisement for the American horror film The Phantom of the Opera (1925)Universal Pictures / Public Domain

The plot revolves around a beautiful soprano, Christine Daaé, who becomes the obsession of a mysterious, masked musical genius living in the subterranean labyrinth beneath the Paris Opéra House. (Wikipedia, The Phantom of the Opera)

In Gaston Leroux's introduction to his famous novel, the author (or narrator) even states that the mysterious Phantom of the Opera was real. He was not the invention of theatre directors, artists, and ladies full of fantasy. (source: Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera, Introduction)

Another beautiful cinema creation that is worth your attention is the 2004 version, starring Gerald Butler and Emmy Rossum, and the wonderful music of Andrew Lloyd Weber.

If you want to see the show on Broadway as a live experience, here you can find out more about the tickets.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cinema# broadway# film# theatre# culture

Comments / 0

Published by

I bring you news of general interest from trustful sources. Freelance writer, translator, and novelist.

4568 followers

More from Roxana Anton

Eastern European countries provided a major workforce for the Occident. Most of them are women

According to the Italian author Marco Balzano, in the last 30 years, 2/3 of the planet's immigrants are women, not men. Even though immigration is still considered to be a "masculine" process. (source: Marco Balzano's post notes to his last novel, "Quando tornerò" - "When I come back", Einaudi Editoree, Italy)

Read full story

Stressless with a good read: Marco Polo and his adventures in China, in the XIII Century

A good idea to learn something new and distract your mind from negative thoughts is to read something interesting, that can get your attention. How many of us still read traveling books? And if you do, why not read one of the most famous books in history?

Read full story
2 comments

Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco: how is she today?

Princess Charlene in 2011Creative Commons Attribution/Wikipedia. After all the tension in Europe, we finally have news and updates about H.S.H. Charlene Wittstock. Currently, in a treatment facility outside of Monaco, Princess Charlene is recovering from "emotional and physical exhaustion". Also, the palace's recent statement mentioned Charlene is receiving "follow-up dental care". (source: dailymail.co.uk.)

Read full story
2 comments

A page of Black History: the story of Josephine Baker, an international hero

Joséphine Baker en 1940photographie Studio Harcourt/Public domain. "As we celebrate Black History Month, it’s important to remember that we shouldn’t treat this month as though it is somehow separate from our collective American history. Black history is American history."

Read full story
148 comments

Pope Francis' advice for difficult times: humor brings you closer to God

Pope FrancisCasa Rosada/Creative Commons Attribution. We are facing many issues nowadays, with the Covid-19 crisis, inflation, higher prices, even the menace of a World War between Russia and Nato.

Read full story
32 comments

Solar eruptions and geomagnetic storms hit the Earth on February 9th and 10th

According to the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory, the Center of Excellence in Space Sciences (CESS), a solar explosion was observed on the Sun, on February 6th. "Earth is set to be hit by a fresh solar eruption on Wednesday and Thursday, that could trigger a geomagnetic storm", researchers have said.

Read full story
3 comments

Who is Nadia Comăneci, the first Olympic 10 in history?

Nadia Comăneci at the 1977 European Championships in PragueComitetul Olimpic si Sportiv Roman/Public domain. In my home country România (Eastern Europe), Nadia Comăneci is still a legend.

Read full story
6 comments

Queen Elizabeth's most important celebration ever, on the 7th of February 2022

Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) with her eldest daughter Princess Elizabeth (the Queen) on the balcony of Buckingham PalaceWikimedia Commons, Public Domain. The famous, unstoppable, and evergreen Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain has just had her greatest celebration, so far. She has just topped Britain's sovereigns, also earning a true record: she, Elizabeth II, has the longest reign in the country's history.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: The best lesson from the film "King Richard" and the lives of Venus and Serena Williams

Serena and VenusEdwin Martinez from The Bronx/Wikimedia Commons. One of the reasons I loved "King Richard", and hope it will receive every possible Oscar, is the fact that it raises the question "do we have the right to live, think, create, or simply - be, on this planet?"

Read full story
23 comments

Presidential elections in Italy

Presidente MattarellaWikimedia Commons, Public Domain. After a long political dispute in Italy, the new president was elected, only he is the former one. It is Sergio Mattarella, the former country's president since 2015, re-elected with a supreme number of 759 votes. At the age of 80, the head of state is reconfirmed for another seven years.

Read full story

Who is the tennis player who inspired Richard Williams to "create" champion daughters Venus and Serena?

Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena, in 2007Markabq/Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain. Did you already see the stunning film "King Richard", which appeared in theatres a few months ago? (in case you didn't: it is an absolute must-see, it's going to take home plenty of Oscars this year).

Read full story

Happy Birthday, HSH Princess Charlene of Monaco

Charlene, Princess of Monaco, poses for the cover of MyWorldClass magazineGil Zetbase/Wikimedia Commons. While HSH Prince Albert of Monaco (63) is busy with social events, together with his family and friends, HSH Princess Charlene is still under treatment for "emotional and physical exhaustion" in Switzerland, writes the Dailymail UK.

Read full story
13 comments

Opinion: how lonely will Princess Charlene Wittstock be this Christmas?

A Lonely Christmas is something too familiar to many of us. Especially when we are sick, everyone around, even family, is going away fast to more joyful places. Possibly more this year, due to the Covid menace, and restrictions.

Read full story
12 comments
New York City, NY

"Sex and the City" is back on HBO. Did you know there is an NYC bus tour, to all the SATC famous places?

Sean Reynolds from Liverpool, United Kingdom/Wikimedia Commons. The long-waited " And just like that..." is finally in our homes again, on HBOMax, according to Sarah Jessica Parker's official Instagram account.

Read full story
1 comments

Thanksgiving and the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

"No woman has ever created something of value". This phrase still sounds in my head today, years after it was said to my face just like that, as he would have said: "This coffee is cold".

Read full story
17 comments

Princess Charlene Far Away From Monaco, in Treatment Facility

Image via Gil Zetbase, derivative work: Minerva97/ Creative Commons Attribution. Is Princess Charlene Wittstock following Grace Kelly's tragic destiny?. We cannot say that yet, but we found out the sad news about the freshly returned home, Princess Charlene Wittstock.

Read full story
39 comments
New Haven, CT

30 Years Without Freddie Mercury: What Was His Legacy?

Freddie Mercury performing in New Haven, CT, November 1977Creative Commons Attribution. One of the best British artists of the XXth century tragically died, at the age of only 45, from bronchial pneumonia relating to AIDS.

Read full story
9 comments

Former Disco Star Amanda Lear on Italian Television: Dalì Was Reciting Me Poetry from Garcìa Lorca

Amanda Lear and Salvador DalìWikimedia Commons, Public Domain/Images cropped. On November 21st, the famous Amanda Lear (age 81-82) appeared on the Italian show Verissimo, sharing about her long and interesting career, but also former lovers such as Salvador Dalì or David Bowie.

Read full story

Opinion: Help to Wake Up Early During Dark, Cold Mornings

Some days might be so grey and cold that you wouldn't even want to wake up, especially if it has to be very early in the morning. In case you are struggling with waking up at impossible hours, the following tips might help you.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy