Film of the Week: the forgotten charm of a Classic, "Le Fantome de l'Opéra"

The famous Ghost of the Opera belongs to the "classics" of cinema and literature, such as Frankenstein, Count Dracula, Jekyll, and Hyde.

"The Phantom of the Opera" became a cinema cult and was a success in theatre in Andrew Lloyd Weber's production.

Here you can watch an excerpt, starring Sarah Brightman and Antonio Banderas who is such a good choice to embody the fascinating, mysterious Erik.

The story of the mysterious young Erik and Christine, the beautiful soprano, belongs to the forgotten novel of french writer Gaston Leroux, published in 1911, and it established the author's popular fame.

Gaston Leroux is today considered, such as cinema's Alfred Hitchcock, a master of suspense and "horror" French literature. (source: "Il Fantasma dell'Opera", introduction by Vieri Razzini)

His novel has been adapted into seven cinema versions and is by now only remembered in cinema, where it created a myth. The best version is considered to be the silent film of 1925, even without the music.

Lobby card for the American horror film The Phantom of the Opera (1925). Universal Pictures, Public Domain

It is the closest to Leroux's original creation. (source: "Il Fantasma dell'Opera", introduction by Vieri Razzini)

Advertisement for the American horror film The Phantom of the Opera (1925) Universal Pictures / Public Domain

The plot revolves around a beautiful soprano, Christine Daaé, who becomes the obsession of a mysterious, masked musical genius living in the subterranean labyrinth beneath the Paris Opéra House. (Wikipedia, The Phantom of the Opera)

In Gaston Leroux's introduction to his famous novel, the author (or narrator) even states that the mysterious Phantom of the Opera was real. He was not the invention of theatre directors, artists, and ladies full of fantasy. (source: Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera, Introduction)

Another beautiful cinema creation that is worth your attention is the 2004 version, starring Gerald Butler and Emmy Rossum, and the wonderful music of Andrew Lloyd Weber.

If you want to see the show on Broadway as a live experience, here you can find out more about the tickets.