Opinion: how lonely will Princess Charlene Wittstock be this Christmas?

A Lonely Christmas is something too familiar to many of us.

Especially when we are sick, everyone around, even family, is going away fast to more joyful places. Possibly more this year, due to the Covid menace, and restrictions.

Since our beloved Princess Charlene Wittstock is always in our minds and our hearts, we can not help but wonder: is she going to have a lonely Holiday season, this year?

It is a legitimate thing to wonder, with so much gossip and rumors about her health, a possible recovery after surgery, or deep crisis with husband Prince Albert.

After spending many months in South Africa due to a mysterious disease, HSH Princess Charlene is currently recovering in a treatment facility in Switzerland.

What caused her state of weakness was said to be the disease and multiple surgeries she received in South Africa, but it could be a sum of factors. These could include a nervous breakdown, general fatigue due to the change of countries and climate, and even an imminent divorce from her Prince.

It was also said that HSH Princesss Charlene almost died in South Africa, because it was impossible for her to swallow solid food.

"This new hospitalization of Charlene has sparked many rumors and inferences about a (hypothetical) very deep crisis of the couple. For months some French and German newspapers have been talking about a possible divorce from Prince Albert." (source: Cosmopolitan.com)

Such rumors have been often put aside by family and HSH Prince Albert.

"In an exclusive interview, Monaco's sovereign prince tells PEOPLE the 43-year-old princess is suffering profound "exhaustion, both emotional and physical." Dismissing a variety of rumors, he says her recovery will require clinical care lasting several weeks at minimum." (source: People.com)

In the meanwhile, Charlene is missing beautiful moments with her husband and her beautiful twins, Jacques and Gabriella, who just turned seven on December the 10th. She missed their birthday, as she is missing Holiday traditions of unveiling the Christmas tree organized in the Cour d'Honneur of the palace, and Christmas gifts distribution at the Palace.

HSH Prince Albert continues with formal duties, such as the inauguration of a photon-counting CT scanner at the Centre Cardio-Thoracique de Monaco, or the bicentenary of Société de Géographie at the Sorbonne on December 15th.

In a recent interview, Charlene's father Michael Wittstock said to be optimistic that his daughter will recover stronger than before. Because she is a formal Olympic swimmer. She will always be very strong.

And still, how lonely will HSH Charlene be this Christmas, in the true deepness of her heart?