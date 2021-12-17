Opinion: how lonely will Princess Charlene Wittstock be this Christmas?

Roxana Anton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TLj68_0dQ2GNUO00
Piotr Drabik / Creative Commons Attribution

A Lonely Christmas is something too familiar to many of us.

Especially when we are sick, everyone around, even family, is going away fast to more joyful places. Possibly more this year, due to the Covid menace, and restrictions.

Since our beloved Princess Charlene Wittstock is always in our minds and our hearts, we can not help but wonder: is she going to have a lonely Holiday season, this year?

It is a legitimate thing to wonder, with so much gossip and rumors about her health, a possible recovery after surgery, or deep crisis with husband Prince Albert.

After spending many months in South Africa due to a mysterious disease, HSH Princess Charlene is currently recovering in a treatment facility in Switzerland.

What caused her state of weakness was said to be the disease and multiple surgeries she received in South Africa, but it could be a sum of factors. These could include a nervous breakdown, general fatigue due to the change of countries and climate, and even an imminent divorce from her Prince.

It was also said that HSH Princesss Charlene almost died in South Africa, because it was impossible for her to swallow solid food.

"This new hospitalization of Charlene has sparked many rumors and inferences about a (hypothetical) very deep crisis of the couple. For months some French and German newspapers have been talking about a possible divorce from Prince Albert." (source: Cosmopolitan.com)

Such rumors have been often put aside by family and HSH Prince Albert.

"In an exclusive interview, Monaco's sovereign prince tells PEOPLE the 43-year-old princess is suffering profound "exhaustion, both emotional and physical." Dismissing a variety of rumors, he says her recovery will require clinical care lasting several weeks at minimum." (source: People.com)

In the meanwhile, Charlene is missing beautiful moments with her husband and her beautiful twins, Jacques and Gabriella, who just turned seven on December the 10th. She missed their birthday, as she is missing Holiday traditions of unveiling the Christmas tree organized in the Cour d'Honneur of the palace, and Christmas gifts distribution at the Palace.

HSH Prince Albert continues with formal duties, such as the inauguration of a photon-counting CT scanner at the Centre Cardio-Thoracique de Monaco, or the bicentenary of Société de Géographie at the Sorbonne on December 15th.

In a recent interview, Charlene's father Michael Wittstock said to be optimistic that his daughter will recover stronger than before. Because she is a formal Olympic swimmer. She will always be very strong.

And still, how lonely will HSH Charlene be this Christmas, in the true deepness of her heart?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 12

Published by

I bring you news of general interest from trustful sources. Freelance writer, translator, and novelist.

4169 followers

More from Roxana Anton

New York City, NY

"Sex and the City" is back on HBO. Did you know there is an NYC bus tour, to all the SATC famous places?

Sean Reynolds from Liverpool, United Kingdom/Wikimedia Commons. The long-waited " And just like that..." is finally in our homes again, on HBOMax, according to Sarah Jessica Parker's official Instagram account.

Read full story
1 comments

Thanksgiving and the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

"No woman has ever created something of value". This phrase still sounds in my head today, years after it was said to my face just like that, as he would have said: "This coffee is cold".

Read full story
17 comments

Princess Charlene Far Away From Monaco, in Treatment Facility

Image via Gil Zetbase, derivative work: Minerva97/ Creative Commons Attribution. Is Princess Charlene Wittstock following Grace Kelly's tragic destiny?. We cannot say that yet, but we found out the sad news about the freshly returned home, Princess Charlene Wittstock.

Read full story
39 comments

30 Years Without Freddie Mercury: What Was His Legacy?

Freddie Mercury performing in New Haven, CT, November 1977Creative Commons Attribution. One of the best British artists of the XXth century tragically died, at the age of only 45, from bronchial pneumonia relating to AIDS.

Read full story
9 comments

Former Disco Star Amanda Lear on Italian Television: Dalì Was Reciting Me Poetry from Garcìa Lorca

Amanda Lear and Salvador DalìWikimedia Commons, Public Domain/Images cropped. On November 21st, the famous Amanda Lear (age 81-82) appeared on the Italian show Verissimo, sharing about her long and interesting career, but also former lovers such as Salvador Dalì or David Bowie.

Read full story

Opinion: Help to Wake Up Early During Dark, Cold Mornings

Some days might be so grey and cold that you wouldn't even want to wake up, especially if it has to be very early in the morning. In case you are struggling with waking up at impossible hours, the following tips might help you.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Film of the Weekend

Forbes Co.; Kiralfy, Bolossy, -1932.; Kiralfy, Imre, 1845-1919.; Kiralfy Brothers. Public domain. For a while now, I've been blogging about the best films to see during a lockdown and a pandemic.

Read full story

Singer Adele Is Happy Again, With New Boyfriend

Singer-songwriter Adele has a full life right now, between the new album "30" coming out, new interviews and shows, being a mom for 9-year old son Angelo, and so much going on.

Read full story
11 comments

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Not Spend Christmas in the UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Christmas Day 2017image by Mark Jones/Wikimedia Commons. Sad news might be at the origin of Queen Elizabeth's state of health, which wasn't so good in the past days.

Read full story
14 comments

Princess Charlene Will Not Stay In Monaco In the Near Future

Wikimedia Commons/Frankie Fouganthin /Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. The breaking news has just arrived: according to hello magazine, Her Serene Highness Charlene Wittstock, of age 43, is not about to stay inside the Principality of Monaco and is not going to attend the Celebration of the National Fiest, which is going to take place on November 19th.

Read full story
21 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Join Fran Drescher's Master Class Health Summit in January 2022

Fran Drescher speaking at an event in Phoenix, Arizona. Image by Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons. If you like the hilarious protagonist of "The Nanny" and "Happily Divorced", the charming Fran Drescher, you are free to join the event, and learn how to beat the pandemic once and for all.

Read full story

A Strong Solar Flare Hit the Earth, NASA Says Its Consequences Are Very Interesting

Lately, our Sun is very active. Climate change is one of the most crucial topics of this latest period. The various transformations are leading to increasingly dangerous situations.

Read full story
262 comments

Become a Scotland Lady or Lord Today, and Help Preserve the Country's Woodland

Have you ever dreamed to have Blue blood, and people to address you with "Lord" or "Lady"?. Take it with a little bit of humor or not, the Old Established Titles have created a Black Friday offer, by allowing everyone to buy a small piece of land in Scotland, and by doing that - receiving also a title of Lord/Lady, and helping preserve the country's woodland.

Read full story
1 comments

105-year-old Louisiana Lady, Julia Hawkins, Sets World Record in Running

Julia Hawkins is a lovely lady, and at the stunning age of 105, she achieved what most of us don't: a world record. Stay on this page to read about Julia's beautiful story. "I miss my husband very much", she confessed to CBS Mornings. His memory was probably the fuel to her ambition and determination.

Read full story
1 comments

A Great Place to See Tv Shows and Sitcoms if You Don't Have Cable TV or Netflix

Some people might not afford Cable TV, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other paying streaming services. When you arrive at the month-end, the bills can sum up to important expenses, especially if you are a family with children and maybe, pets.

Read full story
5 comments

Will Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco, Be Separated from Prince Albert?

Charlene, Princess of Monaco, poses for the cover of MyWorldClass magazine/2017Gil Zetbase/Wikimedia Commons. When she finally returned home after many months spent in South Africa, everyone hoped that it would be a happy end for Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco.

Read full story
19 comments

WhatsApp: New Feature Arriving for the "Last Seen" Status

The month of November seems to be full of innovations for WhatsApp, the famous messages service that has conquested us all (or almost). The team that works incessantly to improve its services to clients all over the world is preparing plenty of what we can call small surprises. Hopefully, they are good ones.

Read full story
1 comments

Happy Birthday, Whoopi Goldberg and Gerald Butler!

Josh Jensen/Wikimedia Commons and John Mathew Smith & www.celebrity-photos.com. November 13th is a date that celebrates famous American actors of the highest caliber, who contributed to Hollywood movies' worldwide fame and to spreading American culture globally.

Read full story

Happy Birthday Nadia Comaneci, First Olympic Perfect 10 in History!

The First Olympic 10 of Gymnastics, Nadia Comăneci/Romanian stamp from 2016. Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain/The First Olympic 10 of Gymnastics, Nadia Comăneci/Stamp of Romania.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy