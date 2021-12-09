"Sex and the City" is back on HBO. Did you know there is an NYC bus tour, to all the SATC famous places?

The long-waited " And just like that..." is finally in our homes again, on HBOMax, according to Sarah Jessica Parker's official Instagram account.

To our audience of so many years, we are looking forward to premiering our first 2 episodes of @justlikethatmax on December 9th on @HBOMax.

Thank you for giving us the chance to be together again and for inspiring this next chapter of SATC.

X,

SJ "

There will be ten more episodes full of adventures, but only for three of the famous protagonists, who are now in their fifties and dealing with problems specific to women in their fifties. This time, the famous Samantha is out.

To find out more details about the comeback of the sitcom that forged a generation, you can go here.

While enjoying their new entertaining, full of life adventures, why don't you integrate them into your life, by doing something unique for the holidays?

The idea is to embark on a bus or limo tour, that is going to take you around famous places where the sitcom was filmed. Many of them also appear on the show.

Onlocationtours.com offers you a guided three-hour Sex and the City Hotspots bus tour. According to the site, you have the unique chance to "Go on location and follow in the footsteps of Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda – drink where they drank, shop where they shopped, and gossip where they gossiped at real NYC locations!"

It could be a splendid gift idea for yourself or a friend who is crazy about "Sex and the City".

According to the previously mentioned site, "This tour includes more than 40 locations as seen in the series and the movies, a journey that will have you wine-ing and dining just like the girls did."

A fun idea for the Holidays, for taking great pictures and creating beautiful memories.

You will comfortably travel in a bus, with a guide who is herself an NYC actress.

What Will You See On This Tour?

According to Onlocationtours.com, you will have plenty of activities that will bring you right to the heart of the famous, legendary sitcom:

"Visit Asian fusion restaurant Buddakan where Carrie and Big had their wedding rehearsal dinner

See where it all began as you walk past Carrie’s famous brownstone stoop in the West Village

Hop into the Pleasure Chest where Charlotte bought her “Rabbit”

Enjoy Carrie’s signature cocktail, a cosmopolitan, at the bar owned by Steve and Aidan

Receive the invite of the century at the café where Samantha invites the girls to Abu Dhabi

Get some much-needed retail therapy at Greenwich Village boutiques, including Marc Jacobs, Ralph Lauren, Olive and Bette, and more!

Indulge in delicious cupcakes from Magnolia Bakery, as seen in the series".

All that, for an individual ticket that goes from $66 to $76, and if it's for a limo rental, the price goes up to $750.(source: Onlocationtours.com)

So, what are you waiting for?

Go to https://onlocationtours.com/new-york-tv-and-movie-tours/sex-and-the-city-hotspots-tour/ and book now what could become this year's best holiday adventure.