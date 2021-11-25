image via Pexels.com

"No woman has ever created something of value".

This phrase still sounds in my head today, years after it was said to my face just like that, as he would have said: "This coffee is cold".

I will probably never forget his face and the way he said it to me, without ever apologizing or understanding the meaning of that sentence and how much it hurt and insulted me (and the female gender).

Since Thanksgiving and the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women fall on the same day, November 25th, let's give thanks to something truly important: the fact that women exist, and their key role in helping humanity expand, evolve, be a better place.

Except for the many feminine duties and exceptional achievements in each possible field, women do create at least one thing of great value: and that is you, dear men, who - some of you - still misjudge us and treat us as if we were your inferiors.

In the Bible, we can read: "Male and Female He Created Them" (Gn 1:27 & 28)

(Not master and slave, not aggressor and victim.)

"The Lord God is our source of being. Both men and women are made in his image and therefore of inestimable dignity, equality, and worth." we can read at the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, https://www.usccb.org/.

"The Lord God said: "It is not good for man to be alone. I will make a suitable partner for him." source (Gn 2:18)

Let's underline the word "partner" that God used, to define the woman.

So please, dearest men, stop considering women something else than that.

They might have other biological duties that are different from yours, they might be different and complementary in a few aspects, but in the end, they have the same right to be considered and treated as human beings, just like everyone else.

Women need to be loved, respected, helped, protected, cherished and enjoying life with them.

They do not need to be abused, yelled at, hit, controlled, private of their freedoms lied at, cheated, mocked, enslaved, treated like someone or something they're not.

If you take a message from today's post, let it be: respect the women in your life, be kind and generous to them. Try to understand them even when it seems impossible. If you have a hard time with a woman in your life, seek help and advice from doctors, psychologists, priests, gurus, people with much experience.

Dear men, please, in the XXIth Century take the challenge of being nicer and more empathetic towards your wives, daughters, colleagues, mothers, sisters, companions.

Give an example of the true gentleman, generous and kind to his lady, in every circumstance. This will elevate you enormously and will make you immensely popular and loved, especially by us, women.

Violence is never, ever a solution.

As Jules Michelet (1798-1874) splendidly said in his book, "L'Amour", men have the mission to turn this world into a paradise, especially for women. Men have a supreme mission: to make women and families happy and safe. Not to abuse them.

"Woman is the Sunday of man: not his response only, but his joy; the salt of his life."

"It is the paradise of marriage that the man should work for the woman, that he alone will support her, take pleasure in enduring fatigue for her sake and save her the hardships of labor and rough contact with the world." (Source: Jules Michelet, A study of Mind and Sensibility)

While recommending everyone to read this French Historian and Author's books full of humanity and surprisingly wise and actual ideas, dear Men, let's take a moment today to revive that cavaliers' spirit at his Lady's service.

The camaraderie and harmony that should belong to every healthy woman-man relationship.