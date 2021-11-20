Opinion: Film of the Weekend

For a while now, I've been blogging about the best films to see during a lockdown and a pandemic.

Some films are worth your time, with smart plot and action, without necessarily being full of special effects and similar to computer games.

Some films are simply... different. And they are hidden jewels worth discovering.

Many of these films were made years ago, in the Classic era of Hollywood. They are worth rediscovering if you want to spend a weekend watching something different than you usually do.

Do Phileas Fogg of London and his French valet Passepartout, and their amazing adventures remember you of something?

Yes, it is the famous Jules Verne's novel, Around the World in Eighty Days (French: Le tour du monde en quatre-vingts hours). It is about one of the films made after this famous book (which I strongly advise you to read, before even seeing the film).

The film was released in 1956 and was named after the book, Around the World in 80 Days. It is an American epic adventure-comedy film starring David Niven, Cantinflas, and a very young and charming Shirley MacLaine.

The reason I am recommending you to search this film, among many others, is that the film is charming, interesting, and can be seen together with your kids, too.

It is relaxing, funny, smart, and educational.

It will take you on a beautiful and adventurous journey, from London to Spain, Italy, India, Japan, and other exotic places.

The film won 5 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Plot according to Wikipedia:

In 1872, an English gentleman Phileas Fogg claims he can circumnavigate the world in eighty days. Met with scepticism, he makes a £20,000 wager (worth about £1.8 million today) with four fellow members of the Reform Club (each contributing £5,000 to the bet) that he can make the journey and arrive back at the club eighty days from exactly 8:45 pm that evening.

Together with his resourceful French valet, Passepartout, Fogg travels around the globe generously spending money to encourage others to help him get to his destinations faster.

Will he make it or not - it is about you to watch until the end.

While saving an Indian princess (Shirley MacLaine) and other interesting adventures, you get to see, in this movie, the world as it was centuries ago, and from a historic perspective, it is quite interesting.

Do not miss this charming film, it will surprise you more than you think, even if it is "old".