Opinion: Film of the Weekend

Roxana Anton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sSGT4_0d2wiXHK00
Forbes Co.; Kiralfy, Bolossy, -1932.; Kiralfy, Imre, 1845-1919.; Kiralfy Brothers. Public domain

For a while now, I've been blogging about the best films to see during a lockdown and a pandemic.

Some films are worth your time, with smart plot and action, without necessarily being full of special effects and similar to computer games.

Some films are simply... different. And they are hidden jewels worth discovering.

Many of these films were made years ago, in the Classic era of Hollywood. They are worth rediscovering if you want to spend a weekend watching something different than you usually do.

Do Phileas Fogg of London and his French valet Passepartout, and their amazing adventures remember you of something?

Yes, it is the famous Jules Verne's novel, Around the World in Eighty Days (French: Le tour du monde en quatre-vingts hours). It is about one of the films made after this famous book (which I strongly advise you to read, before even seeing the film).

The film was released in 1956 and was named after the book, Around the World in 80 Days. It is an American epic adventure-comedy film starring David Niven, Cantinflas, and a very young and charming Shirley MacLaine.

The reason I am recommending you to search this film, among many others, is that the film is charming, interesting, and can be seen together with your kids, too.

It is relaxing, funny, smart, and educational.

It will take you on a beautiful and adventurous journey, from London to Spain, Italy, India, Japan, and other exotic places.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t4oZh_0d2wiXHK00
Edvard Forsström Public domain

The film won 5 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Plot according to Wikipedia:

In 1872, an English gentleman Phileas Fogg claims he can circumnavigate the world in eighty days. Met with scepticism, he makes a £20,000 wager (worth about £1.8 million today) with four fellow members of the Reform Club (each contributing £5,000 to the bet) that he can make the journey and arrive back at the club eighty days from exactly 8:45 pm that evening.

Together with his resourceful French valet, Passepartout, Fogg travels around the globe generously spending money to encourage others to help him get to his destinations faster.

Will he make it or not - it is about you to watch until the end.

While saving an Indian princess (Shirley MacLaine) and other interesting adventures, you get to see, in this movie, the world as it was centuries ago, and from a historic perspective, it is quite interesting.

Do not miss this charming film, it will surprise you more than you think, even if it is "old".

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I bring you news of general interest from trustful sources. Blogger about movies, actors, and celebrities.

3221 followers

More from Roxana Anton

Thanksgiving and the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

"No woman has ever created something of value". This phrase still sounds in my head today, years after it was said to my face just like that, as he would have said: "This coffee is cold".

Read full story
15 comments

Princess Charlene Far Away From Monaco, in Treatment Facility

Image via Gil Zetbase, derivative work: Minerva97/ Creative Commons Attribution. Is Princess Charlene Wittstock following Grace Kelly's tragic destiny?. We cannot say that yet, but we found out the sad news about the freshly returned home, Princess Charlene Wittstock.

Read full story
38 comments

30 Years Without Freddie Mercury: What Was His Legacy?

Freddie Mercury performing in New Haven, CT, November 1977Creative Commons Attribution. One of the best British artists of the XXth century tragically died, at the age of only 45, from bronchial pneumonia relating to AIDS.

Read full story
6 comments

Former Disco Star Amanda Lear on Italian Television: Dalì Was Reciting Me Poetry from Garcìa Lorca

Amanda Lear and Salvador DalìWikimedia Commons, Public Domain/Images cropped. On November 21st, the famous Amanda Lear (age 81-82) appeared on the Italian show Verissimo, sharing about her long and interesting career, but also former lovers such as Salvador Dalì or David Bowie.

Read full story

Opinion: Help to Wake Up Early During Dark, Cold Mornings

Some days might be so grey and cold that you wouldn't even want to wake up, especially if it has to be very early in the morning. In case you are struggling with waking up at impossible hours, the following tips might help you.

Read full story
1 comments

Singer Adele Is Happy Again, With New Boyfriend

Singer-songwriter Adele has a full life right now, between the new album "30" coming out, new interviews and shows, being a mom for 9-year old son Angelo, and so much going on.

Read full story
11 comments

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Not Spend Christmas in the UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Christmas Day 2017image by Mark Jones/Wikimedia Commons. Sad news might be at the origin of Queen Elizabeth's state of health, which wasn't so good in the past days.

Read full story
13 comments

Princess Charlene Will Not Stay In Monaco In the Near Future

Wikimedia Commons/Frankie Fouganthin /Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. The breaking news has just arrived: according to hello magazine, Her Serene Highness Charlene Wittstock, of age 43, is not about to stay inside the Principality of Monaco and is not going to attend the Celebration of the National Fiest, which is going to take place on November 19th.

Read full story
21 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Join Fran Drescher's Master Class Health Summit in January 2022

Fran Drescher speaking at an event in Phoenix, Arizona. Image by Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons. If you like the hilarious protagonist of "The Nanny" and "Happily Divorced", the charming Fran Drescher, you are free to join the event, and learn how to beat the pandemic once and for all.

Read full story

Become a Scotland Lady or Lord Today, and Help Preserve the Country's Woodland

Have you ever dreamed to have Blue blood, and people to address you with "Lord" or "Lady"?. Take it with a little bit of humor or not, the Old Established Titles have created a Black Friday offer, by allowing everyone to buy a small piece of land in Scotland, and by doing that - receiving also a title of Lord/Lady, and helping preserve the country's woodland.

Read full story
1 comments

105-year-old Louisiana Lady, Julia Hawkins, Sets World Record in Running

Julia Hawkins is a lovely lady, and at the stunning age of 105, she achieved what most of us don't: a world record. Stay on this page to read about Julia's beautiful story. "I miss my husband very much", she confessed to CBS Mornings. His memory was probably the fuel to her ambition and determination.

Read full story
1 comments

A Great Place to See Tv Shows and Sitcoms if You Don't Have Cable TV or Netflix

Some people might not afford Cable TV, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other paying streaming services. When you arrive at the month-end, the bills can sum up to important expenses, especially if you are a family with children and maybe, pets.

Read full story
5 comments

Will Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco, Be Separated from Prince Albert?

Charlene, Princess of Monaco, poses for the cover of MyWorldClass magazine/2017Gil Zetbase/Wikimedia Commons. When she finally returned home after many months spent in South Africa, everyone hoped that it would be a happy end for Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco.

Read full story
19 comments

WhatsApp: New Feature Arriving for the "Last Seen" Status

The month of November seems to be full of innovations for WhatsApp, the famous messages service that has conquested us all (or almost). The team that works incessantly to improve its services to clients all over the world is preparing plenty of what we can call small surprises. Hopefully, they are good ones.

Read full story
1 comments

Happy Birthday, Whoopi Goldberg and Gerald Butler!

Josh Jensen/Wikimedia Commons and John Mathew Smith & www.celebrity-photos.com. November 13th is a date that celebrates famous American actors of the highest caliber, who contributed to Hollywood movies' worldwide fame and to spreading American culture globally.

Read full story

Happy Birthday Nadia Comaneci, First Olympic Perfect 10 in History!

The First Olympic 10 of Gymnastics, Nadia Comăneci/Romanian stamp from 2016. Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain/The First Olympic 10 of Gymnastics, Nadia Comăneci/Stamp of Romania.

Read full story
10 comments

Lady Gaga Lived for a Year and a Half as Patrizia Reggiani from "House of Gucci"

As the movie-event "House of Gucci" had its official premiere in the UK during the past few days, the first impressions are starting to make headlines on the web. (source: indiewire.com)

Read full story

Why Were Cats Worshipped in Ancient Civilizations?

With a history of more than 5000 years, cats have had a turbulent history. Worshipped during ancient civilizations, they were considered sacred, with magical powers, sent by the Gods.

Read full story
17 comments
Peoria, AZ

"Emily in Paris": Lily Collins Promises a Surprise With Season 2

Lily CollinsGage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America/Wikimedia Commons. The new season of the show will be released on Netflix, on December 22nd. (source: Youtube)

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy