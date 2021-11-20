Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Not Spend Christmas in the UK

Roxana Anton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z7nYo_0d18lyio00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Christmas Day 2017image by Mark Jones/Wikimedia Commons

Sad news might be at the origin of Queen Elizabeth's state of health, which wasn't so good in the past days.

It made her give up her Royal duties for Remembrance Sunday Service, the General Synod Service, and the Opening Session of the Church of England. Her medical team wanted her to rest. (source:https://www.nytimes.com/)

Fortunately for the Royal Family and their fans, the 95-year old incredible monarch was prompt to return to her duties a few days ago. Prince Charles reassured everyone about her health during his visit to Jordan. (source:https://www.townandcountrymag.com/)

Watch more interesting recent facts about Queen Elizabeth in the below video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oSuSIo2x2bg

This year, the Queen will spend her first Christmas without her husband Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April. After 74 years of marriage, it mustn't be easy for Her Majesty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gaIfH_0d18lyio00
Her Majesty the Queen during her visit to HMS Ocean in Devonport at a ceremony to rededicate the ship.Wikimedia Commons/Original: Joel Rouse/ Ministry of Defence Derivative: nagual design

According to https://pagesix.com/, the invitation addressed to Meghan and Harry to join the Royal Christmas has not been honored. They will also not attend the annual Christmas lunch, traditionally held at Buckingham Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have other plans.

The Queen is usually joined at Sandringham, her country estate, by family including Prince Charles, Camilla Parker-Bowles, Prince William, and wife Kate Middleton.
The last time Harry and Markle were at Sandringham for Christmas was in 2018, one year before the couple made the sensational announcement about quitting their senior roles in the royal family.

Meghan and Harry might want to avoid the gossip that would result from their visit to the UK. No further comments have yet been released. (source: https://pagesix.com/)

Comments / 13

