Singer Adele Is Happy Again, With New Boyfriend

Singer-songwriter Adele has a full life right now, between the new album "30" coming out, new interviews and shows, being a mom for 9-year old son Angelo, and so much going on.

On Sunday night, the famous singer gave a beautiful CBS Prime performance of two hours, which was partly filmed at the Griffith Observatory, in Los Angeles.

In a stunning view over the Hollywood hills, a few big celebs got the chance to hear Adele's stunning voice singing a few of her newest songs from the long-attended album.

Find out more about the event in the below video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qN-hDMdPi0Y

Fans know all about Adele's difficult times in her younger love life.

She sings like no other about broken hearts and what a woman truly feels in love and life in general.

Possibly, this is Adele's biggest praise: she sings from the heart, with lyrics that are surprisingly realistic and sincere. They do express in a simple, deep manner, what a woman feels, how a woman thinks in a relationship.

"Everybody wants something

You just want me...

'Cause I need some substance in my life

Something reel, something that feels true" - she simply states, in one of her new songs, "I drink Wine".

Is the famous singer happy in love again, after divorce from Simon Konecki, the father of her son Angelo?

She opened up pretty much in the interview that she gave to Oprah, in the last few days.

Since the beginning of 2021 already, the "Easy On Me" singer has admitted to being in a relationship with Rich Paul, the American sports agent based in Cleveland, Ohio.

He founded Klutch Sports Group which represents several prominent NBA players, such as Ben Simmons, in addition to NFL players in more recent years. (source: Wikipedia)

In one of her interviews for the sports, Adele confessed that the two had met at a common friend's birthday, that they were first friends, and that it's the easiest and more relaxed relationship that she's ever been in.

In the below video, you can watch a piece of Adele's One Night Only, from last Sunday night, and listen in premiere a few of her newest songs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DYgwETVqon4