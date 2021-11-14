105-year-old Louisiana Lady, Julia Hawkins, Sets World Record in Running

Julia Hawkins is a lovely lady, and at the stunning age of 105, she achieved what most of us don't: a world record.

"I miss my husband very much", she confessed to CBS Mornings. His memory was probably the fuel to her ambition and determination.

Her husband already passed away, while singing love songs to her, one night when they were together. They had a wonderful marriage and raised four children, proof that fairy tales are rare, but still exist.

That is why Julia doesn't consider her beautiful running record to be something great.

"I achieved many great things in my life", she confesses with simplicity and modesty.

At the race, there were two former students to support her: one is ninety, and the other one is eighty-nine years old.

Julia Hawkins started racing at the age of 101. Because, why not.

She trains as often as she can, near the beautiful home that she and her husband built, sharing a love for nature and the outdoors. Julia now lives all by herself, and runs a mile or two every day, according to CBS.

On November 9th, 2021, the 105 years-old retired teacher set a new record at the Louisiana Senior Olympic Games, running 100 mt in 1:02:95, setting a new world record for her age category.

Interviewed by CBS, Julia Hawkins confessed that she is not at all impressed by this record, as it is just a drop in the large ocean of life. (source: CBS Mornings)

This special lady has lived a century of history and remembers a time when the world was more calm and quiet, and people used to read a lot of books.

She misses her wonderful husband and hopes to join him every day.

In the meantime, she is a living example of how to preserve health and longevity, by running and doing sports every day.

Below, you can watch a brief and touching interview with this amazing Louisiana Lady.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DpIpGmxalBs