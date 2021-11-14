105-year-old Louisiana Lady, Julia Hawkins, Sets World Record in Running

Roxana Anton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15toSw_0cwRY7Fq00
Image by Rodnae Production/Pexels.com

Julia Hawkins is a lovely lady, and at the stunning age of 105, she achieved what most of us don't: a world record.

Stay on this page to read about Julia's beautiful story.

"I miss my husband very much", she confessed to CBS Mornings. His memory was probably the fuel to her ambition and determination.

Her husband already passed away, while singing love songs to her, one night when they were together. They had a wonderful marriage and raised four children, proof that fairy tales are rare, but still exist.

That is why Julia doesn't consider her beautiful running record to be something great.

"I achieved many great things in my life", she confesses with simplicity and modesty.

At the race, there were two former students to support her: one is ninety, and the other one is eighty-nine years old.

Julia Hawkins started racing at the age of 101. Because, why not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AqRPC_0cwRY7Fq00
Image via Snapwire/Pexels.com

She trains as often as she can, near the beautiful home that she and her husband built, sharing a love for nature and the outdoors. Julia now lives all by herself, and runs a mile or two every day, according to CBS.

On November 9th, 2021, the 105 years-old retired teacher set a new record at the Louisiana Senior Olympic Games, running 100 mt in 1:02:95, setting a new world record for her age category.

Interviewed by CBS, Julia Hawkins confessed that she is not at all impressed by this record, as it is just a drop in the large ocean of life. (source: CBS Mornings)

This special lady has lived a century of history and remembers a time when the world was more calm and quiet, and people used to read a lot of books.

She misses her wonderful husband and hopes to join him every day.

In the meantime, she is a living example of how to preserve health and longevity, by running and doing sports every day.

Below, you can watch a brief and touching interview with this amazing Louisiana Lady.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DpIpGmxalBs

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

I bring you news of general interest from trustful sources. Blogger about movies, actors, and celebrities.

2853 followers

More from Roxana Anton

Opinion: Film of the Weekend

Forbes Co.; Kiralfy, Bolossy, -1932.; Kiralfy, Imre, 1845-1919.; Kiralfy Brothers. Public domain. For a while now, I've been blogging about the best films to see during a lockdown and a pandemic.

Read full story

Singer Adele Is Happy Again, With New Boyfriend

Singer-songwriter Adele has a full life right now, between the new album "30" coming out, new interviews and shows, being a mom for 9-year old son Angelo, and so much going on.

Read full story

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Not Spend Christmas in the UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Christmas Day 2017image by Mark Jones/Wikimedia Commons. Sad news might be at the origin of Queen Elizabeth's state of health, which wasn't so good in the past days.

Read full story
3 comments

Princess Charlene Will Not Stay In Monaco In the Near Future

Wikimedia Commons/Frankie Fouganthin /Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. The breaking news has just arrived: according to hello magazine, Her Serene Highness Charlene Wittstock, of age 43, is not about to stay inside the Principality of Monaco and is not going to attend the Celebration of the National Fiest, which is going to take place on November 19th.

Read full story
15 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Join Fran Drescher's Master Class Health Summit in January 2022

Fran Drescher speaking at an event in Phoenix, Arizona. Image by Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons. If you like the hilarious protagonist of "The Nanny" and "Happily Divorced", the charming Fran Drescher, you are free to join the event, and learn how to beat the pandemic once and for all.

Read full story

Become a Scotland Lady or Lord Today, and Help Preserve the Country's Woodland

Have you ever dreamed to have Blue blood, and people to address you with "Lord" or "Lady"?. Take it with a little bit of humor or not, the Old Established Titles have created a Black Friday offer, by allowing everyone to buy a small piece of land in Scotland, and by doing that - receiving also a title of Lord/Lady, and helping preserve the country's woodland.

Read full story
1 comments

A Great Place to See Tv Shows and Sitcoms if You Don't Have Cable TV or Netflix

Some people might not afford Cable TV, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other paying streaming services. When you arrive at the month-end, the bills can sum up to important expenses, especially if you are a family with children and maybe, pets.

Read full story
5 comments

Will Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco, Be Separated from Prince Albert?

Charlene, Princess of Monaco, poses for the cover of MyWorldClass magazine/2017Gil Zetbase/Wikimedia Commons. When she finally returned home after many months spent in South Africa, everyone hoped that it would be a happy end for Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco.

Read full story
19 comments

WhatsApp: New Feature Arriving for the "Last Seen" Status

The month of November seems to be full of innovations for WhatsApp, the famous messages service that has conquested us all (or almost). The team that works incessantly to improve its services to clients all over the world is preparing plenty of what we can call small surprises. Hopefully, they are good ones.

Read full story
1 comments

Happy Birthday, Whoopi Goldberg and Gerald Butler!

Josh Jensen/Wikimedia Commons and John Mathew Smith & www.celebrity-photos.com. November 13th is a date that celebrates famous American actors of the highest caliber, who contributed to Hollywood movies' worldwide fame and to spreading American culture globally.

Read full story

Happy Birthday Nadia Comaneci, First Olympic Perfect 10 in History!

The First Olympic 10 of Gymnastics, Nadia Comăneci/Romanian stamp from 2016. Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain/The First Olympic 10 of Gymnastics, Nadia Comăneci/Stamp of Romania.

Read full story
10 comments

Lady Gaga Lived for a Year and a Half as Patrizia Reggiani from "House of Gucci"

As the movie-event "House of Gucci" had its official premiere in the UK during the past few days, the first impressions are starting to make headlines on the web. (source: indiewire.com)

Read full story

Why Were Cats Worshipped in Ancient Civilizations?

With a history of more than 5000 years, cats have had a turbulent history. Worshipped during ancient civilizations, they were considered sacred, with magical powers, sent by the Gods.

Read full story
17 comments
Peoria, AZ

"Emily in Paris": Lily Collins Promises a Surprise With Season 2

Lily CollinsGage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America/Wikimedia Commons. The new season of the show will be released on Netflix, on December 22nd. (source: Youtube)

Read full story

Is Charlene of Monaco Pregnant for the Third Time?

photo source: Piotr Drabik from Poland/Wikimedia Commons/ Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. The former Olympic swimmer has just returned to her duties as Princess of Monaco, near her husband Albert and her two beloved twins, Jacques and Gabriella, who will be seven next December.

Read full story
13 comments

Princess Charlene of Monaco, Finally Home With Her Beloved Family

Wikimedia Commons/Frankie Fouganthin /Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. It is true, the news is spreading like the wind. According to Oggi.it and other sources, Princess Charlene has finally made it home, to Monaco, near her beloved twins and husband, Prince Albert. Palace Grimaldi is her home, again.

Read full story
1 comments

The Nanny Fran Drescher: How Is She Today?

Wikimedia Commons/Manfred Werner - Tsui/ Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons/Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America.

Read full story
12 comments

Fran Drescher: Is The Nanny Coming Back?

Wikimedia Commons/Manfred Werner - Tsui/ Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. After 28 years since the famous sitcom first went on air, "The Nanny" is still incredibly smart, entertaining, and fun to watch. If you read comments from fans all over the world, they even say that the show is the best produced in the United States.

Read full story

Charlene, Princess of Monaco: Disease, Gossip, and Surgery

They were so cute together, Charlene and Albert. They seemed to renew the "fairytale dream". But what is the truth behind Charlene's disease, and about the hart time she had to face this year?

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy