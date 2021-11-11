"Emily in Paris": Lily Collins Promises a Surprise With Season 2

The new season of the show will be released on Netflix, on December 22nd. (source: Youtube)

In an interview for Elle UK, the actress explained how people's reaction to the first season of the sitcom has helped to reshape her performance in the next episodes.

There is "a focus on female camaraderie", Collins says.

The first season of the famous sitcom "Emily in Paris" premiered in 2020, when the pandemic was already there.

It tells the story of a Chicago girl, Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins), who has the chance to work and live for a year in Paris. It was one of the most streamed Netflix shows.

Though the romantic approach and a great deal of wonderful French fashion made the series very popular, it also raised a lot of debates on clichés about French people, and people who live in Paris, in general.

Something About Season 2

In the above-mentioned interview, Lily Collins says she has got to know Paris much better during the pandemic. And that everyone is going to experience a new face of the famous city of lights, during season two of "Emily in Paris".

She and her recent husband, director Charlie McDowell, had the chance to do a lot of exploring, and are now feeling more French than ever.

The daughter of the famous Phil Collins spent four months in Paris for filming season number two (source: Elle UK), and she became almost a local, getting to understand more of the French culture.

In season two, she promises a more realistic approach to French culture and Parisians.