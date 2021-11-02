Happy Birthday, Aishwarya Rai!

Roxana Anton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WLUf7_0cjEeRj900
Bollywood Hungama/Wikipedia Commons/ Creative Commons Attribution 3.0

On the 1st of November was the 48th birthday of Bollywood superstar and former Miss World 1994, Aishwarya Rai, probably one of the screen's most astonishing appearances.

Raise your hands, those of you who grew up with at least one of her films.

After a modeling career, and after winning Miss World international contest, Aishwarya started to receive movies proposals.

She achieved wider success and won two Best Actress awards at Filmfare for her performances in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) and Devdas (2002). (Wikipedia)

Often considered the most beautiful woman in the world, she is one of the most representative and famous Indian figures and a symbol of Indian Bollywood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=093vWz_0cjEeRj900
bollywoodhungama.com /Wikipedia Commons/ Creative Commons Attribution 3.0

She appeared in the blockbuster Dhoom 2 (2006), which proved to be her biggest commercial success. She also appeared in films such as Guru (2007) and Jodhaa Akbar (2008), which were all successful. Rai has established herself as one of the leading contemporary actresses in the Indian film industry. Throughout her career, she has starred in over forty Hindi, Tamil, and Bengali films, including international productions Bride & Prejudice (2003), Mistress of Spices (2005), The Last Legion (2007), and The Pink Panther. 2 (2009) in English. (info source: Wikipedia)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l5njZ_0cjEeRj900
Injeongwon /Wikipedia Commons/ Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Rai married actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007; the couple has one daughter.

Her off-screen roles include duties as a brand ambassador for several charity organizations and campaigns. She is a Goodwill Ambassador for the Joint United Nations Programme on AIDS (UNAIDS). In 2003, she was the first Indian actress to be a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival. (info source: Wikipedia)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

Freelance Writer, Translator, and Fiction Author, with the pen name: Gabrielle Queen. "Santorini Holiday" is a fun, feel-good romantic comedy you can find on Amazon.

2324 followers

More from Roxana Anton

Princess Charlene of Monaco, Finally Home With Her Beloved Family

Wikimedia Commons/Frankie Fouganthin /Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. It is true, the news is spreading like the wind. According to Oggi.it and other sources, Princess Charlene has finally made it home, to Monaco, near her beloved twins and husband, Prince Albert. Palace Grimaldi is her home, again.

Read full story
1 comments

The Nanny Fran Drescher: How Is She Today?

Wikimedia Commons/Manfred Werner - Tsui/ Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons/Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America.

Read full story
12 comments

Fran Drescher: Is The Nanny Coming Back?

Wikimedia Commons/Manfred Werner - Tsui/ Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. After 28 years since the famous sitcom first went on air, "The Nanny" is still incredibly smart, entertaining, and fun to watch. If you read comments from fans all over the world, they even say that the show is the best produced in the United States.

Read full story

Charlene, Princess of Monaco: Disease, Gossip, and Surgery

They were so cute together, Charlene and Albert. They seemed to renew the "fairytale dream". But what is the truth behind Charlene's disease, and about the hart time she had to face this year?

Read full story
5 comments

INNA - a Fantastic Pop-Dance Artist - Good for a Halloween Party Too

Notimex TV/Romanian singer Inna performing at FIG in Mexico, 2016/Wikimedia Commons, Creative Common. I bet you didn't hear much about Inna. She just released her latest single on Youtube, called "Up", so it's a great occasion to remember (or discover) her music. (By the way, the song is a cool, relaxing dance beat, great for any party).

Read full story

Delta Plus Variant: All You need to Know About the New Covid-19 Variant

In Europe, the new Covid mutation, called Delta Plus, is starting to alarm people, especially in medical environments. A third dose of the Vaccine might be needed soon, especially six months after the vaccination cycle.

Read full story
64 comments

Still Owning These Old Mobile Phones Might Get You a Fortune

The nostalgics out there, who have preserved with care their old cell phones over the years, even for practical issues (better a functional old device, rather than a too-complicated-to-use new one) might hold now a true treasure in their hands, says LaPress.it.

Read full story

Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco's Goodbye: Her Saddest Post

As many of you showed great interest and sympathy for Princess Charlene Wittstock's health, facing multiple surgeries in her native country, South Africa, you will probably be interested in a follow-up about her actual state.

Read full story
73 comments

Third Dose of Covid Vaccine? You Must Test Your Antibodies First

With the Delta and Delta Plus variants of Covid-19, which are already devastating countries like the United Kingdom, studies show that the vaccines could become less efficient in time.

Read full story
182 comments

WhatsApp Will Disappear Starting November: the List of Devices

It's probably not a secret anymore that the famous company is going to "retire", starting November 1st. This is not a short-notice notification, as the messagery company had already announced it, since last year (2020). WhatsApp is not going to work for certain smartphones anymore.

Read full story
11 comments

Adele: New Message, Song, and Album

Adele on tour, 2011/Egghead06 on Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution. Let's hope that this is a sign that the pandemic is (hopefully) arriving at an end, and we will have artists tour and live shows with no worries, anytime soon.

Read full story

From 2022 Italy Might Eliminate the Green Pass

As I stated in one of my previous articles, the situation in Italy is pretty good right now, from a pandemic point of view. The vaccine had a main role in getting out of the impasse we all had to face in the last two years.

Read full story
2 comments

Sophia Loren and Her Hidden Fears

Sophia Loren is one of the most long-lasting cinema divas, and one of the world's most famous. Paul A. Hesse Studios/Wikimedia Commons, public domain. She is a Hollywood Golden Era long-lasting icon, notable over the years for her beauty, talent, and collaborations with world-famous directors and actors.

Read full story

Italy Was the Fastest European Country to Implement the Vaccine Campaign

As Italy's premier Mario Draghi states, Italy did a huge effort to accelerate the vaccine campaign. As the European Community efforts had satisfactory results, in Italy 86% of the people above the age of 12 received at least one shot, and 81% received both the two shots of the anti-Covid vaccine.

Read full story
3 comments

Country Affected by Covid: Romania, Europe. People Die inside Ambulances

Romania is now the worst affected country in Europe, due to the new Covid wave. Deaths are reaching a media of 300 every day, with rights like 600, on the 18th and 19th of October.

Read full story

Charlene of Monaco, a Princess Striving to Survive

Frankie Fouganthin / Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain. Charlene Wittstock in 2017. Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco is living an infinite drama. Right after her spouse, Albert of Monaco had announced that she was coming back home, it was revealed that she had to face surgery for the third time.

Read full story
6 comments

Sharon Stone and One of Her Hidden Passions

When it comes to Hollywood stars, everything is possible. Their most extravagant habits, in the secret of their home, were revealed by their former employees. If you are a worldwide famous actress, with the world at your feet, it is very easy to become addicted to all sorts of practices.

Read full story

Lessons from the Iconic Couple John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy died 22 years ago, in a plane crash off Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts — an unspeakable American and even, we might say global tragedy.

Read full story
4 comments

The Perfect American Series to Enjoy This Summer

For a long time, I searched for something, or somebody, to be good company, relax, and enjoy. I am longing for healing activities, and relaxation is a very important highlight in my life.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy