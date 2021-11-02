Happy Birthday, Aishwarya Rai!

Bollywood Hungama/Wikipedia Commons/ Creative Commons Attribution 3.0

On the 1st of November was the 48th birthday of Bollywood superstar and former Miss World 1994, Aishwarya Rai, probably one of the screen's most astonishing appearances.

After a modeling career, and after winning Miss World international contest, Aishwarya started to receive movies proposals.

She achieved wider success and won two Best Actress awards at Filmfare for her performances in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) and Devdas (2002). (Wikipedia)

Often considered the most beautiful woman in the world, she is one of the most representative and famous Indian figures and a symbol of Indian Bollywood.

She appeared in the blockbuster Dhoom 2 (2006), which proved to be her biggest commercial success. She also appeared in films such as Guru (2007) and Jodhaa Akbar (2008), which were all successful. Rai has established herself as one of the leading contemporary actresses in the Indian film industry. Throughout her career, she has starred in over forty Hindi, Tamil, and Bengali films, including international productions Bride & Prejudice (2003), Mistress of Spices (2005), The Last Legion (2007), and The Pink Panther. 2 (2009) in English. (info source: Wikipedia)

Rai married actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007; the couple has one daughter.

Her off-screen roles include duties as a brand ambassador for several charity organizations and campaigns. She is a Goodwill Ambassador for the Joint United Nations Programme on AIDS (UNAIDS). In 2003, she was the first Indian actress to be a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival. (info source: Wikipedia)