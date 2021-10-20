Italy Was the Fastest European Country to Implement the Vaccine Campaign

Roxana Anton

As Italy's premier Mario Draghi states, Italy did a huge effort to accelerate the vaccine campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bo3Ug_0cXBqVgE00
Pixabay.com

As the European Community efforts had satisfactory results, in Italy 86% of the people above the age of 12 received at least one shot, and 81% received both the two shots of the anti-Covid vaccine.

This accelerator process took place in the last few months, Draghi adds. (source: yahoo news.it)

As a result of this extraordinary effort, Italy can afford today to keep schools open, people can go back to the office, pubs, restaurants and even clubs are open, and so on.

Economy and social spaces have returned to what they were before the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FXkz_0cXBqVgE00
Pixabay.com

Most activities are back to normal, people can travel and enjoy life again, especially as they have downloaded now the Green Pass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w1i3s_0cXBqVgE00
Erik McLean on Unsplash.com

It is still mandatory to keep the mask on your face, as a safety protection measure, in close spaces such as restaurants, public transportation, plains, offices, spas, and so on.

But thanks to the Green Pass, life is closer to normality than ever.

The pandemic is now under control in Italy, with almost 4000 new infections as of today.

If you live for instance in a beautiful space by the seaside, with fewer people than in the big cities, you barely feel that there is a pandemic anymore. Except for when you have to enter the closed spaces, like shops, supermarkets, trains, theatres, restaurants, and so on.

There are rumors that even the Green Pass will disappear when the vaccination rate will reach 90%, and only masks will be kept, as a safety measure.

People over sixty will probably have to take the third shot of the vaccine.

Let's all pray that the situation stays like this, and improves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WiBgB_0cXBqVgE00
Pixabay.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

Freelance Writer, Translator, and Fiction Author, with the pen name: Gabrielle Queen. Check out my spicy romance on Amazon: Santorini Holiday (A fun, feel-good romantic comedy)

808 followers

More from Roxana Anton

Why Won't Adele Collaborate With Peppa Pig?

One of Adele's biggest talents is, without a doubt, her humor and capacity to make fun of herself. She gave a hilarious interview from her LA home where she is currently, due to Pandemic complications.

Read full story

Adele: New Message, Song, and Album

Adele on tour, 2011/Egghead06 on Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution. Let's hope that this is a sign that the pandemic is (hopefully) arriving at an end, and we will have artists tour and live shows with no worries, anytime soon.

Read full story

From 2022 Italy Might Eliminate the Green Pass

As I stated in one of my previous articles, the situation in Italy is pretty good right now, from a pandemic point of view. The vaccine had a main role in getting out of the impasse we all had to face in the last two years.

Read full story
2 comments

Sophia Loren and Her Hidden Fears

Sophia Loren is one of the most long-lasting cinema divas, and one of the world's most famous. Paul A. Hesse Studios/Wikimedia Commons, public domain. She is a Hollywood Golden Era long-lasting icon, notable over the years for her beauty, talent, and collaborations with world-famous directors and actors.

Read full story

Country Affected by Covid: Romania, Europe. People Die inside Ambulances

Romania is now the worst affected country in Europe, due to the new Covid wave. Deaths are reaching a media of 300 every day, with rights like 600, on the 18th and 19th of October.

Read full story

Charlene of Monaco, a Princess Striving to Survive

Frankie Fouganthin / Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain. Charlene Wittstock in 2017. Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco is living an infinite drama. Right after her spouse, Albert of Monaco had announced that she was coming back home, it was revealed that she had to face surgery for the third time.

Read full story
6 comments

Sharon Stone and One of Her Hidden Passions

When it comes to Hollywood stars, everything is possible. Their most extravagant habits, in the secret of their home, were revealed by their former employees. If you are a worldwide famous actress, with the world at your feet, it is very easy to become addicted to all sorts of practices.

Read full story

Lessons from the Iconic Couple John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy died 22 years ago, in a plane crash off Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts — an unspeakable American and even, we might say global tragedy.

Read full story
4 comments

The Perfect American Series to Enjoy This Summer

For a long time, I searched for something, or somebody, to be good company, relax, and enjoy. I am longing for healing activities, and relaxation is a very important highlight in my life.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Louis Armstrong, America's Jazz Legend

Known by his nickname "Satchmo", Louis Armstrong was a musician, trumpeter, composer, and jazz singer, one of the most representative exponents of the "New Orleans style" in jazz music practiced in Chicago around 1920 - 1930. (source: Wikipedia)

Read full story

Gene Kelly and His Fabulous Career in And Outside the Musicals

Eugene Curran "Gene" Kelly was an American actor, singer, choreographer, dancer, film producer, and director. One of the most important dance figures in the film era, Kelly was best known for his energetic and athletic style, pleasant physical presence, and the "positive heroes" characters he played on the big screen.

Read full story

Rita Hayworth, the Career of a Splendid Hollywood Star

The most appreciated feminine and artistic Hollywood star of the Forties, the "Gilda" woman, or "Deesse de l'amour" how she was nominated, Rita Hayworth ( Margarita Carmen Cansino) had a troubled, difficult personal life, contrasting to how much she shined on screen.

Read full story
2 comments

Elvis Presley: His Music Career in Brief

Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain. Elvis Presley 1973 RCA Records and Tapes publicity. Born in Mississippi in 1935, the King of Rock and Roll's career began at the age of nineteen, when he did a series of records that were meant to revival and bring the sound of African-American music to a wider audience. (source: Wikipedia)

Read full story

Elvis Presley and His Less Famous Today, Film Career

Besides being the worldwide King of rock and roll, and inspiring every artist of his generation and generations that followed him, the Mississippi - born star also had a flourishing Hollywood career.

Read full story
6 comments

Nat King Cole Spanish Albums - the Secret Ingredient to a Beautiful Day

Maybe not many of you know that the amazing Nat King Cole also had recorded a dozen of charming Spanish songs. Cole Español is a 1958 studio album dedicated to the Latin market.

Read full story

Top 8 Frank Sinatra For A Different Holiday Party

Planning to throw a beach party, and looking for something special?. Why not try something more intimate, like a themed party, with music from the Golden Era of the American tradition of swing, jazz, soul, and splendid romantic, and meaningful songs.

Read full story

Elvis Presley, the Man Who Changed the Musical World

What is it to say about Elvis that hasn't been saying before?. The man was and still is, and probably will be such a legend. Hopefully, every generation will still grow with his music, as we did.

Read full story

Perry Como and His Magic Moments

Perry Como was a famous singer of the forties and the fifties, one of the so-called crooners, actors, and American television presenter of Italian origin. You probably remember well songs like "Aubrey", "Till the end of time", "Magic Moments", "Hawaiian Wedding", Prisoner of love, Chi-Baba, Chi-Baba (My Bambino Go to Sleep), Some Enchanted Evening, If, Wanted, and many others.

Read full story

Top 5 Nat King Cole Songs That Will Charm You

Dreaming about a special beach party, maybe something intimate and warm, to enjoy with your closest friends or your loved one?. This amazing American artist from the forties and fifties-era might charm you with his voice, warm, vibrant, heartfelt interpretation.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy