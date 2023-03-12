Meghan Markle Once Lied About Not Knowing Much About Who Prince Harry. Why?

Rosie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jPGQA_0lG5jcVL00
Photo byM Doucette Production, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

There was a time when Meghan Markle claimed to have little knowledge of Prince Harry, and here are some potential explanations for why she may have made that statement.

During an interview with BBC news some years ago, Meghan Markle confessed that she was not familiar with Prince Harry prior to their meeting, she never heard of him. She stated, "I didn't know much about him." This disclosure caused some skepticism, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been in a relationship for nearly a year. It was difficult for many people to believe that Meghan Markle, an actress from Los Angeles, had never heard of Prince Harry prior to their relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=034Tcy_0lG5jcVL00
Photo byNorthern Ireland Office, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

According to Ninaki Priddy, a former close friend of the Duchess of Sussex, Markle was well aware of Prince Harry's identity before they started dating. Priddy also mentioned that Markle was intrigued by the royal family.

So what could be the reason for Meghan Markle's lie about not knowing much about Prince Harry in that BBC news interview?

There are those who have put forward the idea that Meghan Markle was attempting to downplay her association with Prince Harry in order to prevent negative feedback from the media. On the other hand, some have proposed that she was attempting to prevent being viewed as someone who was only interested in Prince Harry for his wealth and fame, given that he is an extremely desirable bachelor. She may have been anxious that individuals would view her as a fan or accuse her of using him for his notoriety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V96tC_0lG5jcVL00
Photo byM Doucette Production, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

One possibility is that Meghan wanted to maintain her privacy, given the immense media attention she had been receiving. She may have wished to keep her prior acquaintance with Prince Harry confidential to protect him. Meghan could have been concerned that disclosing their previous meeting would reflect poorly on him.

Alternatively, Meghan may have been attempting to construct a fabricated identity for herself. She might have hoped to present herself as an ordinary individual who was unfamiliar with the royal family.

Regardless of her reasons, Meghan's falsehood was promptly exposed, which resulted in a lot of unfavorable media attention and backlash. Fortunately, Prince Harry supported her, and they ultimately tied the knot.

Attributions

Wells, L. (2019, July 8). Did Meghan Markle Lie About Not Knowing Prince Harry Before They Met? Retrieved March 12, 2023.

Johnson, T. (2022, December 8). Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: We Lied Before, Here’s How We REALLY Met! The Hollywood Gossip. Retrieved March 12, 2023.

The Sun

Hindustantimes

Vanity fair

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 73

Published by

Bringing transparent information about interesting, entertaining and complete news for readers like you.

N/A
361 followers

More from Rosie

Moving On From A Narcissistic Relationship

Narcissistic behavior refers to a pattern of behaviors and attitudes that are characterized by a grandiose sense of self-importance, a lack of empathy for others, and an intense need for admiration and attention. Narcissistic individuals often believe that they are superior to others and have an exaggerated sense of their own abilities and achievements.

Read full story
3 comments

Meghan Markle: From Actress to Duchess

Meghan Markle is an American actress, philanthropist, and now, a member of the British royal family. She became well known for playing Rachel Zane in the legal drama series "Suits". However, in recent years, she has become more known for her marriage to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

Read full story
8 comments

A Lazy Person For a Difficult Job?

Will You Choose a Lazy Person to Do a Hard Job? "Because a lazy person will find an easy way to do it." When it comes to getting a job done, many people believe that it is best to choose someone who is hardworking and motivated. However, it has often been said that a lazy person will find an easy way to do a hard job. After all, there's an old saying that goes, "The lazy man always finds an easy way to do a hard job."

Read full story

Psychological Maturity (EQ)

Your EQ determines how you express and manage your emotions. Effective communication, empathy for others, overcoming obstacles, and conflict resolution are all skills that people with high EQ frequently possess. Because of this, having a high EQ is crucial.

Read full story

Self Confidence is Everything.

It is the challenges and situations you have to face in running your life, that will develop your self-confidence. The answer is of course NO.Genetics has a role in shaping a person’s character, but confidence must be built over time. The real question here is:

Read full story

First Impression Matters

Don’t judge a book by its cover. Don’t judge someone based on their look or appearance alone. Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash. But sometimes, without us realizing it, we also give judgment to someone based on the first impression they display. Unfortunately, there is a saying that goes like this;

Read full story

Behold A Purpose-Driven Man

If you want to be rich, do a profitable business, but if you want to be happy and feel fulfilled, do a business that you have a passion for. If you want to be rich, do a profitable business, but if you want to be happy and feel fulfilled, do a business that you have passion for.

Read full story

Opinion: Take Relationship One Step At A Time

I’m pretty excited because I’m going to be talking to my fellow ladies, about the 5 things you shouldn’t do if you like a guy.They are a huge turn-off!. Have you ever found yourself in a situation, where you’re wondering why a guy you think like you, at some point stopped liking you? Or stopped showing it?Maybe you’ve found yourself in a situation-ship where the guy you like doesn’t like you back, and you’re asking yourself, “why isn’t he liking me back as I do?”

Read full story
3 comments

Depression: Making A Life’s Decision When In A Place Of Lack.

Illustration:Growing up, you’re given everything you want as a child from teddy bears to candies, to money for all you want. So, basically, you can say life is all rosy or so it looks.Then one day you suddenly stop getting everything you want, maybe because of a forced change in lifestyle as a result of unforeseen economic factors or something else. This leads to your inability to live up to that standard anymore.So here is the big question:

Read full story

Interesting and Engaging Teaching Makes Learning Easier.

Students’ motivation in learning is influenced by how teachers instruct them. According to a study, pupils would enjoy studying more if they are in a good mood. The enjoyable learning process has a lot of advantages. ranging from the desire to study longer to accepting learning materials that are simple to understand (this fun learning can be done by increasing dopamine, endorphins, and oxygen in the brain.

Read full story
2 comments

An Enemy Called Friend- FRENEMY!

Friendship is a relationship that can enrich our lives in so many ways. It can play a key role in our personal growth and happiness. We all know that having a true friend is very important, but the truth is that it’s not an easy task to find a friend whom you can trust.

Read full story

What Do You Define as Love?

We experience a range of feelings when we fall in love. Compassion, caring, companionship, and even lust are some examples. All other feelings are subsumed by the emotion of love. You experience both joy and sorrow when you are in love. It is an emotional roller coaster that causes your heart to beat both quickly and slowly.

Read full story
4 comments

It Is Not a Hopeless Circumstance.

To overcome your anxieties, you must have the courage to change. Being courageous and professing a strong positive affirmation does not mean that you will not occasionally have anxiety; rather, it means that you will always have the strength to face them.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy