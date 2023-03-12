There was a time when Meghan Markle claimed to have little knowledge of Prince Harry, and here are some potential explanations for why she may have made that statement.

During an interview with BBC news some years ago, Meghan Markle confessed that she was not familiar with Prince Harry prior to their meeting, she never heard of him. She stated, "I didn't know much about him." This disclosure caused some skepticism, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been in a relationship for nearly a year. It was difficult for many people to believe that Meghan Markle, an actress from Los Angeles, had never heard of Prince Harry prior to their relationship.

According to Ninaki Priddy, a former close friend of the Duchess of Sussex, Markle was well aware of Prince Harry's identity before they started dating. Priddy also mentioned that Markle was intrigued by the royal family.

So what could be the reason for Meghan Markle's lie about not knowing much about Prince Harry in that BBC news interview?

There are those who have put forward the idea that Meghan Markle was attempting to downplay her association with Prince Harry in order to prevent negative feedback from the media. On the other hand, some have proposed that she was attempting to prevent being viewed as someone who was only interested in Prince Harry for his wealth and fame, given that he is an extremely desirable bachelor. She may have been anxious that individuals would view her as a fan or accuse her of using him for his notoriety.

One possibility is that Meghan wanted to maintain her privacy, given the immense media attention she had been receiving. She may have wished to keep her prior acquaintance with Prince Harry confidential to protect him. Meghan could have been concerned that disclosing their previous meeting would reflect poorly on him.

Alternatively, Meghan may have been attempting to construct a fabricated identity for herself. She might have hoped to present herself as an ordinary individual who was unfamiliar with the royal family.

Regardless of her reasons, Meghan's falsehood was promptly exposed, which resulted in a lot of unfavorable media attention and backlash. Fortunately, Prince Harry supported her, and they ultimately tied the knot.

