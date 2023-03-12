Moving On From A Narcissistic Relationship


Photo bySander SammyonUnsplash

Narcissistic behavior refers to a pattern of behaviors and attitudes that are characterized by a grandiose sense of self-importance, a lack of empathy for others, and an intense need for admiration and attention. Narcissistic individuals often believe that they are superior to others and have an exaggerated sense of their own abilities and achievements.

Some common signs of narcissistic behavior include:

  1. A preoccupation with oneself and one's own interests
  2. Lack of compassion and empathy toward others
  3. A desire to be constantly admired and given attention by people
  4. A tendency to exaggerate one's own achievements and talents
  5. A sense of entitlement and the belief that one is deserving of special treatment
  6. A tendency to exploit others for one's own gain
  7. A lack of willingness to take responsibility for one's own mistakes or shortcomings
  8. A tendency to become angry or defensive when criticized or confronted.
It's important to note that not all self-confidence and self-promotion are signs of narcissistic behavior.

Narcissism becomes problematic when it interferes with a person's ability to form meaningful relationships, function effectively in the world, or cause harm to others.

When you find yourself in a narcissistic relationship, the question is usually how to come out of it. The truth is moving on from a relationship with a narcissist can be a difficult and painful process, but it is essential for your own well-being and happiness.

To assist you in moving ahead, consider the following actions:

  1. Recognize the reality of the situation: It's important to understand that the narcissist will not change and that the relationship was not healthy or sustainable.
  2. Create distance: If possible, create physical and emotional distance from the narcissist. This can include blocking them on social media, avoiding places where you are likely to run into them, and cutting off all contact.
  3. Seek support: Surround yourself with friends and family who can offer you emotional support and encouragement. You may also benefit from therapy or counseling to help you work through your feelings and heal from the trauma of the relationship.
  4. Practice self-care: Take care of yourself by getting enough sleep, eating healthy foods, exercising regularly, and engaging in activities that bring you joy and fulfillment.
  5. Set boundaries: Establish clear boundaries with the narcissist and stick to them. This may include setting limits on communication or refusing to engage in manipulative behavior.
  6. Focus on your own growth and healing: Use this experience as an opportunity for personal growth and self-improvement. Invest time in your own hobbies, interests, and goals.

Remember, healing from a relationship with a narcissist takes time, patience, and self-compassion. It's important to prioritize your own well-being and take the necessary steps to move on and create a happier, healthier life for yourself.

