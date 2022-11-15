A Lazy Person For a Difficult Job?

Photo by Sander Sammy on Unsplash

Will You Choose a Lazy Person to Do a Hard Job? "Because a lazy person will find an easy way to do it."

When it comes to getting a job done, many people believe that it is best to choose someone who is hardworking and motivated. However, it has often been said that a lazy person will find an easy way to do a hard job. After all, there's an old saying that goes, "The lazy man always finds an easy way to do a hard job."

A lazy person will take the time to find the most efficient and effective solution rather than simply brute-forcing their way through the task at hand. Research suggests that this might not be the best strategy.

Although it has been found that people who are lazy are actually more likely to find an easy way to do a job, which means that they are more likely to be successful, some believe that people who are lazy are more creative and efficient than people who are not. Therefore, it might be a good idea to choose a lazy person to do a hard job. Not only will they be more successful, but they will also be less stressed and more productive.

This is not to say that a lazy person is not willing to work hard when necessary. They simply recognize that there is no point in wasting energy on something that can be done in a more efficient way. This attitude can be extremely beneficial in the workplace, where time management and efficiency are often of the utmost importance.

And while there's certainly some truth to all these, it's not always the best policy to choose a lazy person to do a hard job.

Sure, a lazy person is likely to find an easier way to do things. But that doesn't necessarily mean it will be the best way. In fact, it's often the lazy way that leads to shortcuts and corners being cut. And that can mean a subpar job or even danger for whoever is tasked with the job.

So, while it might be tempting to choose a lazy person for a hard job because they're likely to find an easier way to do it, it's not always the best decision. Sometimes, it's better to choose someone who is willing to put in the hard work to do the job right.

In the end, it is up to the individual to decide whether or not laziness is a good thing. But it is hard to argue with the results that can be achieved when a person is willing to take the easy way out.