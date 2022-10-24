Behold A Purpose-Driven Man

If you want to be rich, do a profitable business, but if you want to be happy and feel fulfilled, do a business that you have a passion for.

Photo by The Lazy Artist Gallery from Pexels

Let’s reiterate;

When you do the latter, you'll definitely exceed your expectations. And the secret is simple, 'happiness is the highest level of success.

When you do the latter, you’ll definitely exceed your expectations. And the secret is simple, ‘happiness is the highest level of success.

’Finding your purpose is probably one of the most direct, and yet, confusing pieces of advice you get from people when trying to navigate through this thing called LIFE.

“The purpose for me”, is your reason for existence. So, you have to discover what value you were created to offer to humanity. And since someone said that Life is only what we choose to make of it, then, when you discover what that value is, make the best out of it.When you find this purpose, think about it at all times, find out ways it can positively impact the life of the next person, because, mehn! This is what will matter to you in the end.

Mind you, the purpose here doesn’t necessarily mean you have to be a motivational writer, a speaker, a teacher, a singer, or what have you. You can be a businessman or woman in any field and still be on point.

“Without ambition, no conquests are made, and no business created. Ambition is the root of all achievement.” A quote by James Champy.

I read somewhere that, when the purpose of something is not defined, abuse is inevitable. It is peculiar to everything in life, not just business.For instance, marriage is not an end in itself like Pastor Kingsley said, it is only a means to an end, and the end is Fulfilment. That fulfillment can only come from the achievement of your life’s purpose.

Making money in life is in fact, not the real purpose, the real purpose could be to give value in the form of the service you are rendering to your customers or society. Most times, these values come at a price, so, you see people paying to get the value. Your purpose could be giving value in the form of making outstanding Fashionable Outfits, or, designs for those who are hungry for that.

When you have a purpose, and you work towards it, you’ll have a clear vision of where you are going. Living a life without a vision is like being a traveler without a destination.Whenever I have someone starting up a business, the first thing I ask, or I’m eager to know, is the purpose of that business. If it’s simply because everyone is into it, and they are cashing out real-time, then that isn’t a good enough reason.If you see anyone with a clearly defined goal, just check them out again, maybe in a few months’ time, or, years from now, you’ll see that they will succeed.

They succeed simply because they know exactly where they are headed.

Look around you, what are the existing problems that need a solution? How can you help reduce the high rate of unemployment in the country? How can you help eradicate poverty? Not just in your country if that’s a prevalent problem, but in other third world countries in the long run.
With the outbreak of the pandemic, in 2020, we are not certain what the future holds, would there be another outbreak of another pandemic? If something similar happens again and there is a total lockdown, how can you help the government ensure that children are receiving an education? Which of course could be done digitally.
These are questions people are thinking up on a daily basis, and right there lies a hidden treasure waiting to be discovered. It’s your job to find it. Before an unforeseen circumstance (just like we had in 2020) ever takes place (although it’s not our prayer), how can you apply this idea you just thought of, to the current day’s setting?

If this hasn’t been done before, it is your opportunity to be the pioneer.A lot of times people say, Oh! I can’t do this and that because no one in the history of the world, or in the history of America, or in the history of Africa has ever done it before.

I want to bring you the good news, and the gospel truth is that the fact that you think no one has ever done it, doesn’t mean it has never been done before or can never be done. In fact, every individual in the world has the potential to change history. If history was played out by man and was written yet by man, then you can re-write it.

500 years ago, a lot of the things we use now were not in existence then. They probably never knew that a small mobile phone will be packed with so many features and abilities. But today, it is our reality.So if you can dream it, you can achieve it!

God created all men equal. Why do some, accomplish far greater accomplishments than others? Because they had a vision, a desire, and they took action. — A quote by Thomas J. Vilord.

