Interesting and Engaging Teaching Makes Learning Easier.

Rosie

Students’ motivation in learning is influenced by how teachers instruct them.

Photo by Product School on Unsplash

According to a study, pupils would enjoy studying more if they are in a good mood. The enjoyable learning process has a lot of advantages. ranging from the desire to study longer to accepting learning materials that are simple to understand (this fun learning can be done by increasing dopamine, endorphins, and oxygen in the brain.

Teachers and lecturers have a lot of options for fostering a positive learning environment.

1. Discover New Things Together

A more enjoyable learning environment may be created by learning new topics together. In this instance, the teacher encourages the class to gather information collectively rather than just give out knowledge.

2. Make Students Curious

When you discover something that surprises and piques your pupils’ curiosity, learning, is at its most enjoyable point. Teachers might draw attention to elements in learning materials that strike them as peculiar, distinctive, or odd. Make the pupils interested, to begin with. Ask questions and give students time to find answers.

3. Show Concern for Students

Occasionally, being silly may also foster a joyful learning environment. According to a study, this helps people smile and chuckle. For students, this is a form of care.

4. Involve Students in Projects

It’s also established that involving students in workshops improves the learning environment. The tasks that are assigned by the teacher will be actively completed by the students.

5. Avoid Monotone Habits

Avoid spending the same number of hours in class every day in the same manner. However, repetitious routines would appear uninteresting to pupils, and even more boring when the teacher teaches identical content to various students. Teachers can thus experiment by being willing to take chances and make mistakes in order to develop new approaches.

6. Review but don’t repeat the material.

It is crucial to evaluate the content presented in teaching and learning activities constantly. Spend an hour or two per week going over the lessons from the previous week.

7. Replace Learning with Conversation

Occasionally, strike up a discussion with pupils in a kind manner. In this situation, teachers and students can converse, allowing the teacher to get feedback as well as student comments.

8. Try to Be a Student

Try to sit down with other pupils and let them serve as your substitute teachers. Give the students’ tasks a week to complete and then let them grade them.

9. Don’t Take It Too Serious

It is a common misconception among teachers that pupils take more than just the subjects they teach. Actually, students must juggle many different topics’ assignments and materials at once. In order to do this, make an effort by allowing kids to comprehend what you just taught them, and give them time to understand other subject matters.

10. Laugh at Students’ Jokes

Participating in student-made jokes is another way to create an enjoyable learning environment. When the instructor hears their jokes, he can go ahead and chuckle- The most fantastic technique to guarantee that both teachers and pupils are in a pleasant mood.

The most crucial thing is to be patient with both yourself and them. Dealing with people from varied origins and with varying habits is really not simple.

I hope you have some new insights into how to instruct your pupils more effectively. And I sincerely hope that this contributes significantly to making your teaching career a seamless one.

